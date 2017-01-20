News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ocean County Commerce Coalition to attend NJ State Chamber Walk to Washington in February
After hosting a successful first coalition event, the Ocean County Commerce representatives head to Washington DC for State Chamber Congressional Dinner
The Greater Toms River Chamber Chairman, Jeremy Grunin, their CEO Noelle Carino and Southern Ocean County Chamber CEO Lori Pepenella will be traveling to network with stakeholders from throughout the state. In addition, they will be meeting with government and legislative leaders to discuss the local economic situation with the state's Congressional Delegation and national media.
The purpose for the coalition's attendance is to identify resources that can be made available to businesses throughout the county with the focus on growth that may bring new jobs and opportunities for the community. For more information, please follow the Ocean County Commerce Coalition page on Facebook or contact one of the regional chambers involved that serves the part of Ocean County where you are doing business.
Contact
Lori Pepenella
***@sochamber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse