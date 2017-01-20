 
January 2017





Animalia: York's Upcoming Exhibition for World Wildlife Day

 
YORK, England - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- York Fine Arts is delighted to announce the gallery's newest exhibition of 2017. Animalia presents an outstanding collection of artwork dedicated to the magnificent animals of the natural world. An eclectic compilation of paintings and sculpture, the exhibition brings together artwork by some of the gallery's most popular wildlife artists, including Wayne Westwood, Jacqueline Gaylard and Stephen Park.

From exotic African wildlife to domesticated companions closer to home, Animalia aims to highlight the beauty of each of these creatures and celebrate the intricate relationship between humans and the animal kingdom. An organic blend of scientific observation and artistic vision, each artwork in the exhibition is a natural response to mankind's timeless fascination with the world around it. The exhibition also presents an opportunity for visitors to observe the UN recognised World Wildlife Day, which celebrates and raises awareness of the world's wild flora and fauna.

All artwork featured in the exhibition is available to purchase, and ranges from £220 to £6,485. In addition to original paintings and sculpture, signed limited edition prints are also available from £88.

Exhibition opens Friday, 3 March and runs until Sunday, 26th of March 2017. Due to expected high volume of interest, an early viewing is recommended.

For press enquiries or high resolution images, please telephone Deanna Dawkins on 01904 634221.

https://www.yorkfineartsonline.co.uk/press-releases/anima...

