Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Rehabilitation unit reports 0 pressure ulcers in 4 years with the Active 2

Using the Softform Premier Active 2 hybrid mattress system as part of their pressure ulcer prevention strategy the Central England Rehabilitation Unit reports no incidents of pressure ulcers in 4 years
 
 
No pressure ulcers in 4 years says CERU
ACTON, England - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Central England Rehabilitation Unit (CERU), offers neuro rehabilitation to adults following acquired brain injury - a national centre of excellence it's been established for over 20 years. This state of the art 42 bed centre is recognised as one of the leading units for providing patients with specialist rehabilitation.

Kathy Wagstaff Clinical Lead Nurse for Central England Rehabilitation Unit (Warwick) says:

"We have used the Invacare Softform® Premier Active 2 hybrid mattress at the unit for approximately 4 years. It is our mattress of choice due to the many benefits it brings to the rehabilitation environment.

Patients report that they are very comfortable, and the Active 2 feels more like their own bed than other healthcare mattresses they have experienced. Because they are suitable for a wide range of patients and conditions, they are able to be used on patients who are at 'High Risk' of developing pressure ulcers. Moreover, we haven't had an acquired pressure ulcer on the unit for 4 years!"

Additional benefits reported from CERU:

Allows patients to practice transfers from bed to wheelchair with greater ease, allowing for patient stability and balance from a non-moving surface

Quick and easy to use. Able to step up and step down patients with minimal effort and discomfort

Great quality – no faults reported in 4 years!

Contact
Invacare UK
01656776220
thinkpressurecare@invacare.com
Source:
Email:***@invacare.com
Posted By:***@invacare.com Email Verified
Pressure Ulcers, Mattress, Active 2
Industry:Health
Acton - London, Greater - England
