News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rehabilitation unit reports 0 pressure ulcers in 4 years with the Active 2
Using the Softform Premier Active 2 hybrid mattress system as part of their pressure ulcer prevention strategy the Central England Rehabilitation Unit reports no incidents of pressure ulcers in 4 years
Kathy Wagstaff Clinical Lead Nurse for Central England Rehabilitation Unit (Warwick) says:
"We have used the Invacare Softform® Premier Active 2 hybrid mattress at the unit for approximately 4 years. It is our mattress of choice due to the many benefits it brings to the rehabilitation environment.
Patients report that they are very comfortable, and the Active 2 feels more like their own bed than other healthcare mattresses they have experienced. Because they are suitable for a wide range of patients and conditions, they are able to be used on patients who are at 'High Risk' of developing pressure ulcers. Moreover, we haven't had an acquired pressure ulcer on the unit for 4 years!"
Additional benefits reported from CERU:
Allows patients to practice transfers from bed to wheelchair with greater ease, allowing for patient stability and balance from a non-moving surface
Quick and easy to use. Able to step up and step down patients with minimal effort and discomfort
Great quality – no faults reported in 4 years!
See HERE for details http://www.thinkpressurecare.co.uk/
Contact
Invacare UK
01656776220
thinkpressurecare@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse