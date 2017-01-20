 
Industry News





Sedona Film Festival coming Feb 2017

One of the winters main events in the Red Rocks of Sedona Arizona
 
 
Sedona Film Festival 2017
 
SEDONA, Ariz. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sedona Film Festival is a stunning and memorable film experience that celebrates independent cinematic works. In 2017 the Festival runs from Feb 18th until Feb 26th at various locations in the picturesque town of Sedona, Arizona. The multiple-day engagement boasts over 160 riveting dramas, thought-provoking documentaries, unique shorts, animated movies and other films. Educational workshops, special screenings, guest appearances, discussion panels and Q&A sessions are among the additional attractions.

Recognized by filmmakers and audiences as one of the top festivals in the nation it was named the "Fest to Impress" by Movie Maker Magazine), the 2017 edition will continue a tradition of honoring those motivated by passion for their art and driven by a love for making timely, moving and important films.

Filmmakers, celebrities, industry guests and film buffs from all around the world visit Sedona every year both take part in the Festival and/or view the many venues and hear the attending celebrities in an intimate setting.

For more information, this years schedule and to purchase tickets visit  http://www.sedonafilmfestival.org/'

If you are interested in Real Estate in the Sedona area, we would be more than happy to answer any questions regarding Real Estate and the area that you might have visit us at. http://MovetoSedonaAZ.com or call 928-202-0636 for Tricia or 602-390-8573 for Ralph

Ralph Bredahl, Associate Broker and Tricia Bredahl, Realtor are Sedona Realtors with Realty One Group Mountain Desert and have been serving Arizona home buyers and home sellers since 1997

