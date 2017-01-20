News By Tag
Sedona Film Festival coming Feb 2017
One of the winters main events in the Red Rocks of Sedona Arizona
Recognized by filmmakers and audiences as one of the top festivals in the nation it was named the "Fest to Impress" by Movie Maker Magazine), the 2017 edition will continue a tradition of honoring those motivated by passion for their art and driven by a love for making timely, moving and important films.
Filmmakers, celebrities, industry guests and film buffs from all around the world visit Sedona every year both take part in the Festival and/or view the many venues and hear the attending celebrities in an intimate setting.
For more information, this years schedule and to purchase tickets visit http://www.sedonafilmfestival.org/
