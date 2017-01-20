News By Tag
United Real Estate Group Announces Appointment of Scott Johnson as Chief Financial Officer
Johnson, who most recently led the FP&A group at Interstate Batteries, a multi-billion dollar privately-held distributor of automotive batteries, will report to Dan Duffy, United's chief executive officer. As CFO, Mr. Johnson will be responsible for leading the enterprise accounting and financial operations out of the United Real Estate Group's headquarters in Dallas, Texas.
"We enthusiastically welcome Scott to the growing United family. United and its affiliated companies have continued to demonstrate year over year growth and scale that now requires we invest in additional financial leadership,"
Before joining United, Johnson spent the past five years leading the planning and analysis team at Interstate Batteries in Dallas, Texas. Interstate Batteries is a $2 billion privately-held distributor of aftermarket automotive batteries to both OEM National accounts and independent automotive repair dealers. During his tenure at Interstate, Johnson focused on building the financial decision-support capabilities of the organization.
Prior to Interstate Batteries, Johnson spent twelve years at PepsiCo / Frito-Lay in Plano, Texas. During his tenure at PepsiCo, he held several financial leadership roles in strategy, pricing and marketing mix, field sales finance, customer and supplier risk. He also spent four years as treasurer / controller for Edwin L. Cox Companies and prior to that spent six years in public accounting at both Ernst & Young and Coopers & Lybrand with a focus on real estate, banking and financial services.
Johnson has an MBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University, a BBA in Accounting from University of Texas at Arlington and holds his CPA in Texas.
Scott and his family call Frisco, Texas home.
For more information about United Real Estate Group Country, visit www.UnitedCountry.com.
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group, operating the United Country Real Estate and United Real Estate brands, addresses the unique markets they serve, rural and urban, with exclusive marketing, technology and training solutions. Together the United brands support 600 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across four continents with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes one of the largest portfolios of real estate websites, the largest internal real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of more than 650,000 opt-in buyers and regional, national and international advertising programs for properties. For more information about United Country Real Estate or United Real Estate, please visit UnitedCountry.com or UnitedRealEstate.com.
