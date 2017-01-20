 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


United Real Estate Group Announces Appointment of Scott Johnson as Chief Financial Officer

 
 
Scott Johnson - Chief Financial Officer
Scott Johnson - Chief Financial Officer
 
DALLAS - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- United Real Estate Group, the parent company of the United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate franchise brands and other real estate related operating business units, has named Scott Johnson as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Johnson, who most recently led the FP&A group at Interstate Batteries, a multi-billion dollar privately-held distributor of automotive batteries, will report to Dan Duffy, United's chief executive officer.  As CFO, Mr. Johnson will be responsible for leading the enterprise accounting and financial operations out of the United Real Estate Group's headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

"We enthusiastically welcome Scott to the growing United family. United and its affiliated companies have continued to demonstrate year over year growth and scale that now requires we invest in additional financial leadership," noted Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group.  "Scott is a pragmatic and collaborative finance leader with a deep track record of extensive public and private organizational experience; this will greatly benefit United and its affiliates as we continue the journey of building the best and largest real estate companies in the markets we serve."

Before joining United, Johnson spent the past five years leading the planning and analysis team at Interstate Batteries in Dallas, Texas.  Interstate Batteries is a $2 billion privately-held distributor of aftermarket automotive batteries to both OEM National accounts and independent automotive repair dealers.  During his tenure at Interstate, Johnson focused on building the financial decision-support capabilities of the organization.

Prior to Interstate Batteries, Johnson spent twelve years at PepsiCo / Frito-Lay in Plano, Texas.  During his tenure at PepsiCo, he held several financial leadership roles in strategy, pricing and marketing mix, field sales finance, customer and supplier risk.  He also spent four years as treasurer / controller for Edwin L. Cox Companies and prior to that spent six years in public accounting at both Ernst & Young and Coopers & Lybrand with a focus on real estate, banking and financial services.

Johnson has an MBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University, a BBA in Accounting from University of Texas at Arlington and holds his CPA in Texas.

Scott and his family call Frisco, Texas home.

For more information about United Real Estate Group  Country, visit www.UnitedCountry.com.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission structure, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in the 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 50 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group, operating the United Country Real Estate and United Real Estate brands, addresses the unique markets they serve, rural and urban, with exclusive marketing, technology and training solutions. Together the United brands support 600 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across four continents with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes one of the largest portfolios of real estate websites, the largest internal real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of more than 650,000 opt-in buyers and regional, national and international advertising programs for properties. For more information about United Country Real Estate or United Real Estate, please visit UnitedCountry.com or UnitedRealEstate.com.
Click to Share