Powers Insurance and Benefits Hires New Personal Account Manager

Robin Bender to assist with claims for new and existing clients
 
 
Powers Insurance and Benefits' Robin Bender
ST. LOUIS - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- POWERS Insurance and Benefits, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Robin Bender as a Personal Account Manager.

In this position, Bender will assist producers in acquiring new business, as well as handling the sales and service of specific POWERS' clients.  She will work with the agency's producers to coordinate lead generations and marketing plans for existing clientele.

Bender has more than 20 years of insurance industry expertise including 12 years of catastrophe property claim adjustment experience.  Prior to joining the agency, Bender worked for several insurance companies on both personal and commercial line claims.

"Robin is an extremely proficient industry expert with the background our clients appreciate when handling their insurance needs," said POWERS Insurance and Benefits' president JD Powers.  "We look forward to witnessing Robin's work performance firsthand and benefitting from the far-reaching effects it will have on our agency."

POWERS Insurance and Benefits provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits.  Founded in 1991, the company is headquartered at 7745 Carondelet Ave. in Clayton, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com.

