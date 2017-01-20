 
Industry News





Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of Triple Nichol Storage Center

Jeff Gorden & Seth Hodges of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sell Triple Nichol Storage Center.
 
PHOENIX - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO is pleased to announce the sale of Triple Nichol Storage Center in Miami, Arizona. The self storage facility sold January 24, 2017 for $1,000,000. The property, located on US-60, provides 226 units of drive up self storage for personal and small business storage needs. Eagle Commercial led an international marketing campaign sourcing numerous potential buyers and multiple offers. Ultimately an out of state buyer came in with the highest bid. The sale of this property required the depth of experience, resources and industry contacts of our team and all parties involved.  In the end, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.

Jeff Gorden, Vice President & Seth Hodges, Associate of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, an Argus Self Storage Sales Network Affiliate, specialize in self storage and RV storage properties and represented the Seller in this transaction.

Visit http://gorden-group.com/ to learn more.

Our self storage specialty group is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase opportunities.  Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com.
Tags:Self Storage, Arizona, Investment Sale
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
