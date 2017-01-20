News By Tag
Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of Triple Nichol Storage Center
Jeff Gorden & Seth Hodges of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sell Triple Nichol Storage Center.
Jeff Gorden, Vice President & Seth Hodges, Associate of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, an Argus Self Storage Sales Network Affiliate, specialize in self storage and RV storage properties and represented the Seller in this transaction.
