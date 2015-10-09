Detroit Unity Temple Proudly Announces World-Renowned Speaker Les Brown

Contact

Gerri Stone

***@detroitunity.com Gerri Stone

End

-- Detroit Unity Temple is proud to announce Les Brown on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 10:00am.Les Brown, as one of the world's most renowned motivational speakers, is a dynamic personality and highly-sought after resource in business and professional circles. He never tires of using his energies to transform the world, well-beyond the podium and public appearances, meshing traditional and social media to empower his audiences. Hundreds of thousands are watching him on YouTube and tens of thousands interact with him regularly on Facebook.His straight-from-the-heart, passion and high-energy, motivates audiences to step beyond their limitations and into their greatness in many ways. Over the past decade, Les has expanded his role from keynote speaker to Master Trainer, creating the kind of workshop learning experience that got him committed to personal-and-professional development many years earlier. His charisma, warmth and humor have transformed ordinary people into extraordinary achievers by using his own life, and his in-depth study of others' challenges, to build an understanding of what works, what doesn't work, and why.Les Brown energizes people to meet the challenges of the world around them. He skillfully weaves his compelling life story into the fabric of our daily lives. The thread is forever strengthened, touting why you can't afford to be complacent and to aim high, achieve and actively make an impact on the world.Join Les Brown and Detroit Unity Temples as he teaches us the 5 Words that Guarantee Success!Detroit Unity Temple, 17505 Second Avenue, Detroit, MI 48203