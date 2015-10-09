News By Tag
Detroit Unity Temple Proudly Announces World-Renowned Speaker Les Brown
Les Brown, as one of the world's most renowned motivational speakers, is a dynamic personality and highly-sought after resource in business and professional circles. He never tires of using his energies to transform the world, well-beyond the podium and public appearances, meshing traditional and social media to empower his audiences. Hundreds of thousands are watching him on YouTube and tens of thousands interact with him regularly on Facebook.
His straight-from-
Les Brown energizes people to meet the challenges of the world around them. He skillfully weaves his compelling life story into the fabric of our daily lives. The thread is forever strengthened, touting why you can't afford to be complacent and to aim high, achieve and actively make an impact on the world.
Join Les Brown and Detroit Unity Temples as he teaches us the 5 Words that Guarantee Success!
Detroit Unity Temple, 17505 Second Avenue, Detroit, MI 48203
http://www.lesbrown.com
Gerri Stone
Page Updated Last on: Jan 26, 2017