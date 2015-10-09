 
News By Tag
* Religion
* Spirituality
* Transformation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Detroit
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Detroit Unity Temple Proudly Announces World-Renowned Speaker Les Brown

 
 
Les_Brown_w_fist
Les_Brown_w_fist
DETROIT - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Detroit Unity Temple is proud to announce Les Brown on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 10:00am.

Les Brown, as one of the world's most renowned motivational speakers, is a dynamic personality and highly-sought after resource in business and professional circles. He never tires of using his energies to transform the world, well-beyond the podium and public appearances, meshing traditional and social media to empower his audiences. Hundreds of thousands are watching him on YouTube and tens of thousands interact with him regularly on Facebook.

His straight-from-the-heart, passion and high-energy, motivates audiences to step beyond their limitations and into their greatness in many ways. Over the past decade, Les has expanded his role from keynote speaker to Master Trainer, creating the kind of workshop learning experience that got him committed to personal-and-professional development many years earlier. His charisma, warmth and humor have transformed ordinary people into extraordinary achievers by using his own life, and his in-depth study of others' challenges, to build an understanding of what works, what doesn't work, and why.

Les Brown energizes people to meet the challenges of the world around them. He skillfully weaves his compelling life story into the fabric of our daily lives.  The thread is forever strengthened, touting why you can't afford to be complacent and to aim high, achieve and actively make an impact on the world.

Join Les Brown and Detroit Unity Temples as he teaches us the 5 Words that Guarantee Success!

Detroit Unity Temple, 17505 Second Avenue, Detroit, MI  48203

http://www.lesbrown.com

Contact
Gerri Stone
***@detroitunity.com
End
Source:
Email:***@detroitunity.com
Tags:Religion, Spirituality, Transformation
Industry:Religion
Location:Detroit - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 26, 2017
Detroit Unity Temple PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share