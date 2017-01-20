 
Q LTD Serves as Design Partner to the Ann Arbor Folk Festival

 
 
Q LTD-designed poster for the Ann Arbor Folk Festival, a fundraiser for The Ark
Q LTD-designed poster for the Ann Arbor Folk Festival, a fundraiser for The Ark
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Brand design and website development firm Q LTD is honored to announce its role as design partner to the 2017 Ann Arbor Folk Festival, a fundraiser for The Ark, presented by Ford Motor Company Fund.

To support The Ark in promotion of the 40th annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival, Q provided creative services for this year's festival design theme, which is applied across a range of promotional and communications materials, such as the official poster, event program, T-shirt design, invitations, and branded merchandise.

This year's Folk Festival design theme features custom illustration work created by Q creative director Mike Bell. The intricate "beard and birds" piece was drawn by Bell on an iPad Pro. He wanted to capture the vibe of folk, indie, and roots music with an unexpected, yet familiar, subject. Bell says collaboration with fellow Q designer Katie Chang and The Ark's marketing director, Barb Chaffer Authier, led to many improvements on the original concept.

"Each year is a challenge in fresh design thinking since our goal is to bring captivating new ideas to this important Ark benefit event," says Bell. "Serving as design partner gives us the opportunity to showcase our creativity in design and branding."

Q has been design partner for the Ann Arbor Folk Festival since 2003. The Q design and website development team also created The Ark's website, which launched for the organization's 50th anniversary in 2015.

The 40th annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival takes place January 27 and 28 at the University of Michigan's Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor.

Q LTD is a brand design studio and marketing communications consultancy in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with team members in Palm Springs and Toronto. On international projects, Q collaborates with Q GmbH in Wiesbaden, Germany. Q has created strategic brand identities, websites, and print collateral for clients throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at qltd.com

Contact
Paul Koch, Brand Strategist, Q LTD
***@qltd.com
Email:***@qltd.com Email Verified
