Colorful Cuba Tour is Like a Journey Back Through Time
The trip date is April 1-11, 2017 and is priced at USD $4,840 per person, double occupancy. A Single Lodging Supplement is available for USD $950. See: http://www.sacredearthjourneys.ca/
Tour leader Phil Cousineau is a teacher and documentary filmmaker as well as a storyteller and the author of more than a dozen books including the international bestseller, The Art of Pilgrimage: The Seeker's Guide to Making Travel Sacred. He delights in investigating sites that are off the typical tourist trails and reveal the true heart and soul of a place.
The itinerary of this Cuba tour offers visitors a rare taste of times gone by, including the vibrant colors of '50s vintage "Yank Tank" American cars, the intoxicating mambo rhythms of the Buena Vista Social Club, and the 600-year-old colonial buildings of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The group will visit such attractions as the oldest Spanish fortress in the Americas, the home studio of the artist known as "the Cuban Picasso," Ernest Hemingway's "Lookout Farm" home, a fishing village, a dance troupe, the Che Guevara mausoleum and an ancient cave dwelling.
Perhaps the most unusual element will be a special visit to an Afro-Cuban "house of saints" with a discussion about Santeria ceremonies and rituals, an important part of Cuban spiritual life.
Other highlights include tours of a cigar factory, lush beaches, museums, and – with a little bit of luck – the opportunity to take in a game of Cuban baseball at beautiful Guillermon Moncada stadium.
There will be a balance of quiet time for journaling, writing, and drawing at inspiring locations, as well as lively authentic dinners and live music at some of the best restaurants and hotspots, including La Guarida, the restaurant made famous by the 1996 movie Strawberries and Chocolate.
About Sacred Earth Journeys
Since 2003 Sacred Earth Journeys has offered spiritual journeys around the world as well as custom sacred tours, and retreats to countries as diverse as Peru, Mexico, India, Ireland, England, Bali, Greece, Turkey, Bhutan and beyond. They are dedicated to providing a more meaningful and rewarding travel experience, specializing in sacred sites tours and spiritual travel. Curated journeys combine respect and reverence for ancient wisdom traditions with the joy of exploring some of the planet's most beautiful and captivating landscapes. Sacred Earth Journeys works closely with passionate tour leaders to create sacred travel programs that will further one's inner journey while guiding travelers through the mythic heart of each country visited. Hand-crafted itineraries are infused with personal contacts and resources that draw on years of experience and local knowledge. On many journeys, participants have the honor of meeting local wisdom keepers, traditional healers, shamans, musicians, artists, authors, or other local experts to learn from their immense wisdom and knowledge.
