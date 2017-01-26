Nonprofit Organizations Invited to Apply for Enmarket Encourage Health Series 2017 Grant Donations

 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Enmarket invites area nonprofit organizations to apply to be selected as one of the four grant recipients in the 2017 Encourage Health Educational Series. The application process will be held through a Facebook contest. Selected nonprofit organizations will receive a $1000 grant.

Any Savannah area registered 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote healthy living, active lifestyles or nutritional education is encouraged to enter.

The rules: "Like" the enmarket page (https://www.facebook.com/enmarkstations) and post a nomination as a comment explaining why your organization should be chosen as a grant recipient. Entries must include how the nonprofit organization inspires or promotes healthy living. The total number of "likes" on individual posts are considered by the advisory board for the final selection.

Enmarket's Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/enmarkstations. Entries will be open on Wednesday, February 1. The deadline is Tuesday, February 28 at midnight.

The four winners will be announced Monday, February 20. Each winning nonprofit organization will receive their donation during one of the four Encourage Health Education Series presentations.

This is the fourth year for the enmarket Encourage Health Education Series in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9. The series features four lunchtime presentations from the area's most respected experts sharing insights on nutrition, fitness and general tips for healthy living. The speakers for the 2017 Encourage Health Education Series are set to be announced this coming March.

For more information and to participate, visit https://www.facebook.com/enmarkstations.

ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which recently rebranded as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit http://www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.

CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
enmarket
MClements@enmarkstations.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Director of Communications
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
http://www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com

Media Contact
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade PR
(912) 856-9075
cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com
