Baseball Fans Vote Kris Bryant to Card No. 1 for 2017 Topps Baseball

Chicago Cubs third baseman and NL MVP Kris Bryant has been selected by fans to be on the No.1 card for 2017 Topps Baseball, on sale February 1.

-- Baseball fans have voted for the next player to be on Card No. 1 for 2017 Topps® Baseball.Chicago Cubs World Series Champion and National League Most Valuable Playerwill grace Card No. 1."It's a huge honor with Card No. 1 depicting legends before me," Bryant said. "It's very humbling and nice to know it came from the fans."Bryant has earned a number of accolades in his young baseball career. In 2015, he won the NL Rookie of the Year and took the MVP crown just a year later. The two-time All-Star put up impressive numbers including 30 home runs, 102 RBI, a league-leading 121 runs scored, and a .292 batting average last season."Kris Bryant is an outstanding player with an infectious personality,"said, General Manager and Vice President of Topps North American Sports & Entertainment. "He's done so much in his career and has created fans throughout baseball regardless of team loyalties. He's the perfect pick for Card No. 1 for 2017 Topps Baseball."Bryant's card will appear in 2017 Topps Baseball Series 1 when it goes on sale on February 1st. Also, included in this product are special cards depicting on-air personalities from the MLB Network, including Hall of Famer, hostsand, and former playersand more. The first 10 cards of this 29-card set will appear in 2017 Topps Baseball Series 1 and the rest within the June release of 2017 Topps Baseball Series 2 and the October release of 2017 Topps Baseball Update.Bryant joins a long list of great players who have been represented on the first Topps card of the year fromandtoandThe one-week online vote occurred in October of last year where fans chose from a list of 16 nominees on Topps.com. Topps started the Vote for Card No. 1 in 2016 when Angels outfielderearned the honor in the inaugural vote.Topps celebrates the return of the baseball season with release of 2017 Topps Baseball Series 1 on February 1st. Baseball fans can find the newest Topps baseball product in hobby shops, mass retailers and at Topps.com.About The Topps Company:Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Indian Premier League, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages, Garbage Pail Kids, Mars Attacks and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps' app portfolio, including Topps BUNT®, Topps NFL HUDDLE®, TOPPS KICK® and Topps® Star WarsSM: Card Trader, has been a hit with millions of fans around the world. Topps' confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop ® Pop and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com and Candymania.com.