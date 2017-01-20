 
January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Female Alternative Rock / Hip Hop Duo Matrixx of Domination to Release New Song

Sisters Crys and Chie's Single 'One Shot (Rocked)' Slated for Release February 21
 
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Female alternative rock and hip hop duo Matrixx of Domination announced today that they are preparing to release a new single February 21.

"One Shot (Rocked)" will be released via the label Piggy Bank Entertainment, Inc. The song is a layered composition that weaves together powerful rock guitar riffs, strong female vocals, electronic melodies, hip hop beats and rapping, with lyrics that express timeless relationship struggles.

The duo, made up of sisters Crys and Chie, have performed together for 15 years in genres spanning classical, jazz, hip hop, R&B and rock. As musicians they have evolved and grown, together perfecting a unique sound all their own that straddles many pop music genres, from alt rock to electronica and rap. Inspired by risk-taking artists such as Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, Alanis Morissette, Tupac Shakur, Madonna, and James Brown, Matrixx of Domination has a progressive style that infuses all genres of music into one exclusive sound. The pair strives to avoid a cookie-cutter approach to music, putting their own unique spin on all the music they create in the interest of disrupting industry-defined standards.

The term "matrix of domination" refers to the types of oppression that all people have experienced, whether by race, sex, class, gender, age or sexual orientation. Matrixx of Domination takes this pain and not only expresses it, but brings listeners an unforgettable, rebellious sound that inspires growth.

"[Matrixx of Domination] employ a sharp pop sensibility in 'One Shot (Rocked)'," wrote reviewer Robbie Tee in Jamsphere Independent Music Magazine. "It has a strong distinct flavor that will tantalize all ears, not just the alternative rock ones. Matrixx of Domination is two rock chicks with mesmerizing personas and paralyzing voices, balancing perfectly between inner fragility and vitriolic anger. They simply soar!"

Preview "One Shot (Rocked) on SoundCloud at https://soundcloud.com/matrixxofdomination/one-shot-rocked. Download the single on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/bg/album/one-shot-rocked/id11192....

Learn more about Matrixx of Domination at http://matrixxofdomination.com/. Follow Matrixx of Domination on Reverbnation (https://www.reverbnation.com/matrixxofdomination), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MatrixxofDomination), Twitter (@matrixxofdoms), Instagram (matrixxofdoms), Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/matrixxofdomination) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/MatrixxofDomination).

Contact
Sasha Lynn
404.496.8417
***@matrixxofdomination.com
