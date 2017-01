Pushing The Envelope Announces 3rd Annual Push-It-Forward Grant

Marketing and Public Relations Grant Available for One Local Nonprofit

-- Pushing the Envelope, Inc., a marketing communication firm based in Fort Myers, has opened applications for their third annual Push-It-Forward Grant. The grant will award 20 service hours to an eligible, local nonprofit organization to fulfill a marketing or public relations need.Pushing the Envelope will select a recipient based on the following criteria:Must be a local, nonprofit (501c3 or 501c6) organization based in Lee, Collier, Hendry and/or Charlotte County and serving residents/needs predominately in one or all three of these CountiesThe stated need for public relations/marketing services to better their organization and how assistance would provide sustainable impactHow the organization would use this time/service (project, campaign, etc.) and how it would provide long-term benefitThe need for the project to be addressed within the 2017 calendar yearThe ability to address the project/ need within the allotted hours"We believe it is our responsibility to contribute to the growth and sustainability of Southwest Florida. The Push-It-Forward Grant allows us to help one organization in an impactful way and help them push it forward to others." commented Samantha Scott, APR, President of Pushing the Envelope.Applications will be accepted through. Nonprofits can get more information and apply at getpushing.com/push-it-forward-grant ( http://www.getpushing.com/ community/push- it-forward-grant/ ). The recipient will be announced on