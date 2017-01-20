News By Tag
Pushing The Envelope Announces 3rd Annual Push-It-Forward Grant
Marketing and Public Relations Grant Available for One Local Nonprofit
Pushing the Envelope will select a recipient based on the following criteria:
· Organization – Must be a local, nonprofit (501c3 or 501c6) organization based in Lee, Collier, Hendry and/or Charlotte County and serving residents/needs predominately in one or all three of these Counties
· Need – The stated need for public relations/marketing services to better their organization and how assistance would provide sustainable impact
· Proposed Use – How the organization would use this time/service (project, campaign, etc.) and how it would provide long-term benefit
· Timeliness/Urgency – The need for the project to be addressed within the 2017 calendar year
· Scope – The ability to address the project/ need within the allotted hours
"We believe it is our responsibility to contribute to the growth and sustainability of Southwest Florida. The Push-It-Forward Grant allows us to help one organization in an impactful way and help them push it forward to others." commented Samantha Scott, APR, President of Pushing the Envelope.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15, 2017. Nonprofits can get more information and apply at getpushing.com/
