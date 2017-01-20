 
News By Tag
* Nonprofit
* Grant
* Southwest Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Pushing The Envelope Announces 3rd Annual Push-It-Forward Grant

Marketing and Public Relations Grant Available for One Local Nonprofit
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nonprofit
Grant
Southwest Florida

Industry:
Business

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Pushing the Envelope, Inc., a marketing communication firm based in Fort Myers, has opened applications for their third annual Push-It-Forward Grant. The grant will award 20 service hours to an eligible, local nonprofit organization to fulfill a marketing or public relations need.

Pushing the Envelope will select a recipient based on the following criteria:

·       Organization – Must be a local, nonprofit (501c3 or 501c6) organization based in Lee, Collier, Hendry and/or Charlotte County and serving residents/needs predominately in one or all three of these Counties
·       Need – The stated need for public relations/marketing services to better their organization and how assistance would provide sustainable impact
·       Proposed Use – How the organization would use this time/service (project, campaign, etc.) and how it would provide long-term benefit
·       Timeliness/Urgency – The need for the project to be addressed within the 2017 calendar year
·       Scope – The ability to address the project/ need within the allotted hours

"We believe it is our responsibility to contribute to the growth and sustainability of Southwest Florida. The Push-It-Forward Grant allows us to help one organization in an impactful way and help them push it forward to others."  commented Samantha Scott, APR, President of Pushing the Envelope.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15, 2017. Nonprofits can get more information and apply at getpushing.com/push-it-forward-grant (http://www.getpushing.com/community/push-it-forward-grant/). The recipient will be announced on Feb. 28, 2017.
End
Source:Pushing The Envelope, inc.
Email:***@getpushing.com Email Verified
Phone:2392212858
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pushing the Envelope PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share