 
News By Tag
* Construction
* Bim
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Doha
  doha
  Qatar
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Future BIM Implementation Qatar conference: keeping up with global construction trends

This focused conference will support the optimisation of BIM implementation to improve the management of complex construction and infrastructure projects
 
 
141014_BIM_Logo_M
141014_BIM_Logo_M
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Construction
* Bim

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Doha - doha - Qatar

Subject:
* Events

DOHA, Qatar - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM) is launching the Future BIM Implementation Qatar conference in its third successful edition, on 20-21 March 2017 in Doha.

This focused conference will support the optimisation of BIM implementation to improve the management of complex construction and infrastructure projects, address the growing use of BIM technologies in Qatar, and explore how utilising BIM can ensure that major architectural and engineering projects are delivered to design specifications, within the agreed timelines and on budget.

Qatar's increasing use of BIM implementation

o    Qatar is the GCC's fastest-growing construction and infrastructure market, with more than $200-billion worth of projects by 2021. Right now, across the Middle East and especially in Qatar, there is strong awareness of BIM technology.

o    BIM is being used in Ashghal's Inner Doha Re-sewerage Implementation Strategy.

o    2022 FIFA World Cup stadiums construction is taking full advantage of BIM.

o    Qatar Rail's Doha Metro project is adopting British standards into their BIM specifications.

The 3rd Annual Future BIM Implementation Qatar will provide a platform for relevant government bodies, main consultants, project owners, developers, main contractors, sub-contractors, architects and designers, researchers and academics as well as BIM technology providers, with the objective of learning how to use and understand BIM as a new tool in construction, architectural, engineering projects to save time and money and what is the construction strategy for Qatar National Vision 2030.

For further information about the conference, please visit www.futurebimqatar.com

There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their products and services. You can contact lara.makdessi@acm-events.com or call +971 4 3614001 to find out how your business can benefit from this opportunity.
End
Source:Advanced Conferences & Meetings
Email:***@acm-events.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lara News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share