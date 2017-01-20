News By Tag
Future BIM Implementation Qatar conference: keeping up with global construction trends
This focused conference will support the optimisation of BIM implementation to improve the management of complex construction and infrastructure projects
This focused conference will support the optimisation of BIM implementation to improve the management of complex construction and infrastructure projects, address the growing use of BIM technologies in Qatar, and explore how utilising BIM can ensure that major architectural and engineering projects are delivered to design specifications, within the agreed timelines and on budget.
Qatar's increasing use of BIM implementation
o Qatar is the GCC's fastest-growing construction and infrastructure market, with more than $200-billion worth of projects by 2021. Right now, across the Middle East and especially in Qatar, there is strong awareness of BIM technology.
o BIM is being used in Ashghal's Inner Doha Re-sewerage Implementation Strategy.
o 2022 FIFA World Cup stadiums construction is taking full advantage of BIM.
o Qatar Rail's Doha Metro project is adopting British standards into their BIM specifications.
The 3rd Annual Future BIM Implementation Qatar will provide a platform for relevant government bodies, main consultants, project owners, developers, main contractors, sub-contractors, architects and designers, researchers and academics as well as BIM technology providers, with the objective of learning how to use and understand BIM as a new tool in construction, architectural, engineering projects to save time and money and what is the construction strategy for Qatar National Vision 2030.
For further information about the conference, please visit www.futurebimqatar.com
For further information about the conference, please visit www.futurebimqatar.com
