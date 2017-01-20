News By Tag
Normandy Insurance Company Hires Jarrett O'Donnell
Workers' compensation carrier announces new hire in Georgia.
A graduate of Georgia State University, Robinson College of Business, with a B.B.A. majoring in Risk Management and Insurance, O'Donnell has spent his entire career working with Georgia businesses. He is a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), and holds a Resident Agent license for Property & Casualty and Accident & Sickness insurance. Prior to joining Normandy, he worked for both agencies and insurers in the Atlanta area.
"Jarrett's background on 'both sides of the aisle' provides a unique vantage point for our agents," says Normandy's Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler. "As we promise in our Mission Statement, 'We establish and maintain solid partnerships with our agents, underwriters and policyholders, providing exceptional service and outstanding results.' The addition of Jarrett to our team, with his deep knowledge of workers' compensation insurance, is further fulfillment of that pledge."
Normandy has underwritten to a profit for five consecutive years and has been assigned a Demotech Financial Stability Rating® of A (Exceptional)
ABOUT NORMANDY INSURANCE COMPANY Normandy Insurance Company (www.normandyins.com)
