Northeast Florida Safety Council Announces 2017 Executive Committee

-- The Northeast Florida Safety Council, Inc. (NEFSC) announced its executive committee for 2017 at its annual membership meeting.The committee will serve their terms this year during the Safety Council's 75anniversary year.The new Executive Committee includes…Chair of the Board - Leo Hearn, Northrop-GrummanPresident – Dan Hempsall, Johns Manville Roofing SystemsPresident-Elect – Gary Dickinson, Jacksonville Sheriff's OfficeTreasurer – James Tullis, James F. Tullis & AssociatesVice President DIP – Lesley Toke, NuStar Energy LPVice President OSH – John Kirkland, A.J. Johns, Inc.Vice President Public Relations – James Lawrence – Sanderson PipeSecretary – James Anderson, Florida Rock and Tank LinesNEFSC (Your Bridge to Safety For 75 Years) is a non-governmental, not-for-profit, public service organization dedicated to promoting good health, saving lives, preventing accidents and maintaining a safe environment through workplace safety programs, road safety training programs and community service. With four locations throughout the First Coast, NEFSC offers classroom safety courses in addition to online training. For more information about the organization's services, call 904-399-3119 or visit www.jaxxsafety.org.