Northeast Florida Safety Council Announces 2017 Executive Committee

 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Northeast Florida Safety Council, Inc. (NEFSC) announced its executive committee for 2017 at its annual membership meeting.

The committee will serve their terms this year during the Safety Council's 75th anniversary year.

         The new Executive Committee includes…

Chair of the Board - Leo Hearn, Northrop-Grumman

President – Dan Hempsall, Johns Manville Roofing Systems

President-Elect – Gary Dickinson, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Treasurer – James Tullis, James F. Tullis & Associates

Vice President DIP – Lesley Toke, NuStar Energy LP

Vice President OSH – John Kirkland, A.J. Johns, Inc.

Vice President Public Relations – James Lawrence – Sanderson Pipe

Secretary – James Anderson, Florida Rock and Tank Lines

         NEFSC (Your Bridge to Safety For 75 Years) is a non-governmental, not-for-profit, public service organization dedicated to promoting good health, saving lives, preventing accidents and maintaining a safe environment through workplace safety programs, road safety training programs and community service. With four locations throughout the First Coast, NEFSC offers classroom safety courses in addition to online training. For more information about the organization's services, call 904-399-3119 or visit www.jaxxsafety.org.

Northeast Florida Safety Council
Email:***@gmail.com
Safety Council, Jacksonville, Officers
Non-profit
Jacksonville - Florida - United States
