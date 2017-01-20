News By Tag
Northeast Florida Safety Council Announces 2017 Executive Committee
The committee will serve their terms this year during the Safety Council's 75th anniversary year.
The new Executive Committee includes…
Chair of the Board - Leo Hearn, Northrop-Grumman
President – Dan Hempsall, Johns Manville Roofing Systems
President-Elect – Gary Dickinson, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Treasurer – James Tullis, James F. Tullis & Associates
Vice President DIP – Lesley Toke, NuStar Energy LP
Vice President OSH – John Kirkland, A.J. Johns, Inc.
Vice President Public Relations – James Lawrence – Sanderson Pipe
Secretary – James Anderson, Florida Rock and Tank Lines
NEFSC (Your Bridge to Safety For 75 Years) is a non-governmental, not-for-profit, public service organization dedicated to promoting good health, saving lives, preventing accidents and maintaining a safe environment through workplace safety programs, road safety training programs and community service. With four locations throughout the First Coast, NEFSC offers classroom safety courses in addition to online training. For more information about the organization's services, call 904-399-3119 or visit www.jaxxsafety.org.
