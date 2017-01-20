News By Tag
Bethpage Federal Credit Union Offers Free Tax Filing Assistance for Eligible Long Islanders
Starting February 4, 2017 through April 8, 2017, trained and bilingual tax preparers will be available at Bethpage's Bay Shore, Farmingdale, Hempstead, Massapequa, and Westbury branches to meet with eligible taxpayers with 2016 incomes of $55,000 and below. VITA services will be available on Saturday afternoons from 3 PM – 6 PM. No appointments are necessary.
Additional mobile sites will be available to Long Islanders beginning February 1, 2017. These sites include the Half Hollow Hills Library, the Mastics, Moriches, Shirley Community Library, the United Healthcare Community Plan in Hempstead, Wyandanch Public Library, North Bellmore Public Library, East Islip Public Library, Copiague Public Library, and the Middle Country Public Library in Centereach. Visit Bethpage's "Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program" page located in the Community Section at www.bethpagefcu.com for dates and times.
"Bethpage is very pleased to be able to offer this valuable service to so many deserving Long Islanders. This year, we expect an increased amount of families to meet with our trained tax preparers, who will work with each individual personally to file their tax returns, and help them apply for the Earned Income Tax Credit," said Robert Suarez, Assistant Vice President of Community Development for Bethpage Federal Credit Union.
This year, over 260 trained volunteers from local colleges and universities will be working one-on-one with taxpayers. Partnering schools include Adelphi University, Baruch College, Farmingdale State College, Hofstra University, LIU Post, Molloy College, NYIT, St. Joseph's College, Stony Brook University, SUNY Old Westbury, and Touro Law School.
In 2016, Bethpage completed 2,579 VITA tax returns and helped secure IRS total refunds of over $2.7 million. Bethpage also helped secure $299,565 in child tax credits in 2016, and $704,609 in Earned Income Tax Credits. Since the program's inception in 2004, over 15,000 individuals have filed their tax returns through Bethpage, resulting in nearly $18 million returned to the Long Island community.
Qualifying taxpayers planning to take advantage of Bethpage's VITA program need to bring the following materials with them for review: photo identification, social security cards for you, your spouse and dependents, current year's tax package if you received one, wage and earnings statement(s)
To file taxes electronically for a joint tax return, both spouses must be present. For more information on VITA, paperwork needed, and exact dates and times, please visit Bethpage's "Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program" page located under the Community section at www.bethpagefcu.com or call 1-800-628-7070.
Bethpage Federal Credit Union is a premier community financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees and the communities it serves for the past 75 years. Bethpage is the largest credit union in the Northeast Region, as well as 16th in the nation. Bethpage is a federally chartered credit union open to everyone that opens a $5 minimum share account. As a financial cooperative, Bethpage offers the best-in market rates, low fees and world-class service, and a full menu of personal and commercial financial services.
On Long Island, Bethpage maintains branch locations in Albertson, Baldwin, Bay Shore, Bay Shore King Kullen, Bethpage, Centereach, Central Islip, Commack King Kullen, East Meadow NuHealth Medical Center, East Northport, Elmont, Farmingdale, Freeport, Glen Cove, Hempstead, Huntington, Levittown King Kullen, LIU Post (Brookville)
Audrey Cohen
acohen@epoch5.com
