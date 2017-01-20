News By Tag
* Haiti
* Event
* Tech
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Forbes 30Under30 Entrepreneur Launches Haiti Tech Summit in 2017
Haiti makes history by hosting the largest annual gathering of innovators at the Haiti Tech Summit
The summit has three primary objectives. Firstly, to provide an annual gathering point of tech innovators, influencers and entrepreneurs addressing humanity's grandest challenges. Secondly, to provide a central platform for showcasing advances in exponential technologies such as the Internet of Things, Ai, Drones and Space tech. Thirdly to provide an annual partnership exchange that furthers global objectives in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
The historic event will feature 100 global speakers flying from the top startup capitals of the world such as Silicon Valley, Dubai, New York, and London. The event announcement was made on the eve of Haiti's 2010 earthquake anniversary and was shared by over 423,000 supporters (https://www.thunderclap.it/
Hosting the event in Haiti not only aims to revitalize economic activity in the country but to also provide a new narrative for Haiti and emerging markets. "We need to stop the negative feedback loop that features countries like Haiti as a land of devastation and destruction. As the first black republic, Haiti has a profound history of empowerment, leadership, and innovation. We aim to revive that image and place Haiti as a central point of innovation within tech, impact and entrepreneurship in the region" says the founding organizer of the event- Christine Souffrant Ntim.
About: Haiti Tech Summit brings together thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, digital marketers and creatives under one roof together to address humanity's grandest challenges. Join the largest annual gathering of innovators transforming humanity via entrepreneurship.
Contact:
Christine Souffrant Ntim
(E) info@HaitiTechSummit.com
(W) www.HaitiTechSummit.com
(F) https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Christine Souffrant Ntim
(E) info@HaitiTechSummit.com
***@haititechsummit.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse