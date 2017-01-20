News By Tag
Preston Kitchens – The only Nobilia showroom in Lancashire
Preston Kitchens are the only supplier of Nobilia Kitchens in Lancashire, the Kitchen company that produces 630,000 Kitchens a year in their Germany-based factories.
Nobilia is famous German Kitchen brand that produces more kitchen cabinets per day than any other company. Nobilia produced 630,000 kitchens in 2015 which represented almost a third of the kitchens sold in Germany, with 43% of the units being exported across Europe including the UK.
Nobilia used a high level of automation within their factories that ensure the quality of their units is always second to none with little variation in quality from unit to unit. They have more than 50 test sites to ensure that all units are always produced to the highest possible standard.
Nobilia have a comprehensive logistics division with over 150 Lorries, 590 semi-trailers and 320 drivers. Each year they deliver a total freight volume of 2.217 million cubic metres throughout Germany and Europe.
Combining the exceptional production process and logistics, Nobilia can ensure that kitchens arrive at their destination without any issues almost 100% of the time. On the rare occasion something is missing from an order it is identified immediately through automated process and set to the production department for distribution straight away.
Nobilia have a wide range of styles to accommodate any requirement from classical styles to modern. With features such as castellated cornice, tongue and groove panelling, glazed and leaded doors, you can have the best of both worlds.
Nobilia have developed several features that are unique to their kitchens which help ensure you get the best kitchen possible.
Since 2012 all their drawers use the Profi+ which provides unrivalled smooth running action, extraordinary stability, comprehensive design aesthetics and versatile possibilities for equipment options. This leads to even more storage space as well as easy fitting and adjustment possibilities are further plus points for this one-of-a-kind drawer and pull-out system.
Another unique feature nobilia have developed is the Line N range of handless kitchens. This new line stands for the highest level in handle-less kitchen aesthetics. With LINE N nobilia provides a convincing answer to the current trend toward handle-less designer kitchens, which is reinforced with high quality lacquered fronts or flawlessly finished matt fronts with seamless, laser-welded edges.
Preston Kitchens (http://prestonskitchens.co.uk/
Once the basic requirements have been discussed, designers will do a 3D model of the proposed kitchen based on the exact measurements they take from your kitchen. This allows you to see exactly what you will end up with and make any changes to the features or layout as you wish. These designs are then passed to Nobilia who will then produce your kitchen to their exceptional standards. Finally the team at Preston kitchens will come and fit your brand new kitchen as efficiently as possible. You are then free to enjoy you amazing new Nobilia kitchen.
If you would like more information on Nobilia, or a free consultation from Prestons Kitchens you can find out further information at http://prestonskitchens.co.uk/
Prestons Kitchens also have new showrooms in Huddersfield and Chorley
