Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
AA Limousine and Sedan launches its luxurious and affordable car service to BWI!

AA Limousine and Sedan, one of the leading executive transport company in Washington DC, has announced resume of its car service to BWI operations.
 
 
D.C., Wash. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Washington DC, United States – According to the news statement by the company official, AA Limousine and Sedan previously suspended its car service to BWI operations for a week for upgradation of its fleet. Now the company has released the statement hereby affirming the resume of all its BWI car service operations from across Washington DC.

AA Limousine and Sedan is one of the largest and most persistent executive luxury transporters in Washington area. The company is known for its reliability and persistency for all limousine travel needs. AA Limousine and Sedan started their operations nearly a decade ago and over time have been able to build a reckoning fleet of top of the line vehicles that have been marvelously upgraded to lavish standards.

Today, AA Limousine and Sedan is one of the most preferred limousine transport company in Washington; offering its limousine transport service for:

·         Birthdays

·         Proms

·         Wine Tour

·         Graduate Party

·         Bachelorette party

·         Girls night out

·         Marriage ceremonies

·         Business meetings

·         Airport car service

According to Mr. Asif Rafique, CEO, AA Limousine and Sedan, "Timeliness, reliability, affordability and grandeur remains our foremost principals and we are committed to our cause passionately". He further said that, " At AA Limousine and Sedan, we are redefining the executive transportation by offering the most exquisite, affordable and streamline limo rental dc service to our customers. We believe in providing the most serene and tranquil travel experience to our customers and our recent recommencement of car service to BWI is clear indication of our commitment towards excellence in executive transportation".

As per the latest details, the recommencement of car service to BWI comes with a more integrated and streamline process of airport bookings through the latest website and booking platform launched few weeks ago. To ensure the timeliness and reliability, the company has incorporated all necessities including live airport scheduling. Nonetheless, the company has also invested heavily in its already top of the line vehicles fleet where we are now expecting some truly intriguing and exciting amenities. Not to forget, the genuinely experienced and highest standard chauffeurs that represents AA Limousine and Sedan are certainly some of the very best and gracious in town. According to a company official, all chauffeurs have been handpicked with rigorous background check and constant in-job training sessions which makes them completely reliable and highly efficient. Overall, the recommencement of car service to BWI is sure to get lot of attraction in general public who have been anxiously waiting for the service to resume.

Airport black Car transportation is completely authorized and licensed company by PSC (Public Service Commission) for ground transportation to the Washington DC Metropolitan area

About: AA Limousine and Sedan is a licensed and authorized company offering luxurious limousine travel services across Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland. The company is committed to offer the best in town exquisite transportation service for all occasions at affordable prices. You can visit their website (http://www.aalimousineandsedan.com/washington-dc-airport-... ) for more details and online bookings.

James Jayden
***@aalimousineandsedan.com
Click to Share