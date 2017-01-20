News By Tag
Wizard World Teams With Lou Adler To Screen 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' In Portland, February 18
Additional Shows Planned At Wizard World Comic Con Events In 2017
Wizard World, the leading producer of pop culture events nationwide, is expanding its footprint in the entertainment industry. Tickets are available in advance for $10 at www.wizardworld.com.
"Wizard World is excited to bring this all-time cult favorite to our fans in Portland," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President & CEO. "It exemplifies the additional emphasis we are placing on programming and extra activities at our shows to enhance the entertainment value for attendees throughout the weekend."
"We are looking forward to bringing the original Rocky Horror Picture Show to Wizard World Comic Con," said Lou Adler, executive producer of the film. "It is a unique opportunity and a perfect match for both."
"'It's just a party, Janet!" Come and join me for a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with the full Shadow Cast experience,"
In The Rocky Horror Picture Show, sweethearts Brad Majors (Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, visit the creepy home of eccentric Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist in search of a phone. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). The film, famed for midnight showings, has been screened regularly since its September 1975 U.S. release, often with audiences in full costume playing out the scenes as they are shown.
The event will also feature a display of numerous items from the original movie, for an even more authentic experience for attendees. Among them are original costumes, original costume designs, handwritten song lyrics, scripts, contracts and behind-the-scenes photos, from the collection of Larry Viezel, noted Rocky Horror superfan, historian and collector.
Wizard World Comic Con Portland will feature John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Torchwood"), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," God's Not Dead), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Marie Avgeropoulos and Tasya Teles ("The 100"), Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox ("CHiPs"), Josh McDermitt ("The Walking Dead," "Retired at 35"), Cerina Vincent (Not Another Teen Movie, Cabin Fever and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") among the all-star cast of celebrities scheduled to appear, February 17-19 at the Oregon Convention Center. The event marks Wizard World's fifth annual show in Portland and the second on Wizard World's 2017 calendar of 16 scheduled events.
Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com)
Portland will also feature an exciting array of activities, including non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.
Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Portland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Portland, visit www.wizardworld.com/
