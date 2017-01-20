 
January 2017
Bavarian Inn Restaurant Adds Valentine's Day Treats

 
 
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Bavarian Inn Restaurant (http://www.bavarianinn.com/) plans to extend and make your Valentine's Day celebration even more special. Guests dining at the restaurant from February 10 through February 14 can preorder from a selection of special enhancements that will be delivered directly to the table.

Special Valentine additions include:

·         Couples packages that range from boxed homemade truffles at $10; a "Sweetheart Basket" with Bavarian Inn signature homemade fudge, chocolate covered pretzels, and caramel corn at $16; to a "Romance Basket" with a bottle of Bavarian Inn Red Currant Wine and assorted homemade truffles at $24.

·         A Valentine's Day "Family Basket" that includes four bottles of Bavarian Inn Root Beer, a half-pound of Jelly Belly® jelly beans, salt water taffy and the Bavarian Inn's own Butter Mini Twist Pretzels all for just $25.

The special Valentine packages are available for delivery from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, February 10 through Tuesday, February 14. Reservations and prepayment are required by a minimum of two days prior to dining. Reservations for this special treat may be made by calling:  1-800-BAVARIA or (989) 652-9941.

About Bavarian Inn

Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.

Bavarian Inn online press room: http://www.logos-communications.com/bavarianinn/
