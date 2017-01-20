News By Tag
The growth of mobile wallets is highlighted in a new report from yStats.com
"Global Mobile Wallets 2017: Market Opportunities and Competition" synthesizes relevant market data and consumer surveys, while also profiling the three major mobile wallets: Android Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.
Consumers in Asia-Pacific were most responsive to the numerous mobile wallets offerings, compared to other global regions, but even there less than a quarter of mobile shoppers pay with mobile wallets, according to a recent survey cited in the yStats.com report. Overall, smartphone owners in emerging markets, such as India, South Africa and the UAE are more likely to adapt mobile wallets in the future than consumers in some advanced economies, such as Germany.
Nevertheless, the currently more advanced and digitalized market in the USA was the first choice of Apple and Google for launching their respective mobile wallet solutions, Apple Pay and Android Pay. The yStats.com publication provides comprehensive profiles of these solutions and that of Samsung Pay, and compares them in terms of features, geographical availability and usage rates.
