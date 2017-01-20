Residence Inn Hotel To Open In Jersey City, New Jersey

Stylish and functional hotel design lets extended-stay guests thrive on the road

-- The 152-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Jersey City, New Jersey is scheduled to open on March 1, 2017. Located at 80 Christopher Columbus Drive, the all-suite Residence Inn Jersey City will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Columbus Hotel Urban Renewal of Hoboken, NJ and managed by True North Hotel Group of Overland Park, Kansas.Located in the heart of downtown Jersey City, just ten miles from Newark International Airport and 15 miles from LaGuardia Airport, the Residence Inn Jersey City offers its guests easy access to Liberty State Park, Liberty Science Center, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and Times Square. The hotel is conveniently located next to the Grove Street PATH Station for trouble-free access to New York City. Rates vary depending on length of stay."We are pleased to introduce Residence Inn hotels in the Jersey City area," said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. "When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life's pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive."The Residence Inn Jersey City is an all-suite hotel that offers studio and one-bedroom suites. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances.The Residence Inn Jersey City rotates a wide selection of healthy choices at our free hot breakfast every day. Start with favorites like bacon and eggs, Greek yogurt, cut fruit or waffles and make it yours with our extensive toppings, ranging from fresh spinach and cheese to sliced almonds and strawberries. Enjoy all the options you need to start your morning with endless possibilities.Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Jersey City offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art oversized fitness center, 360 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 12 people, complimentary Wi-Fi and fax and copy services. The hotel will also feature a full-service bar and a rooftop patio offering breathtaking views as well as a barbecue grill and fire pit.Residence Inn by MarriottResidence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in the United States; Canada; Europe; the Middle East and Central America. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road.As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent guest program. Members earn their choice of points toward free vacations or frequent flyer mileage for dollars spent at any of the more than 4,000 Marriott hotels worldwide.For more information or reservations, call the Residence Inn toll-free number at 800-331-3131 or visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook: www.facebook.com/residenceinn and follow Residence Inn on Twitter: www.twitter.com/residenceinn.-------------------------------------Visit Marriott International, Inc. for company information. For more information or reservations, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.