Allen Maintenance Corporation Still Provides Superior Commercial Cleaning Services

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Building a long-term business relationship that last the life time of a business is vital in today's economy. Therefore, why not build a long-term business alliance with a professional commercial cleaning service provider, you can trust?

For 25 years, Jerry Allen, owner of Allen Maintenance Corporation, of Lincoln Park, MI., has rendered quality effective commercial cleaning services to both, large and small, corporations and businesses throughout the Metro Detroit area.

With a diverse team of more than 20 employees, who provides a sincere due diligence towards respecting and honoring, Jerry Allen's vision; Allen Maintenance Corporation remains atop of its game in 2017.

Services provided includes: desktop sanitation, removal of fingerprints from computer keyboards and trapped dust from behind desktop monitors. Additional services include: wet and damp mopping of floors, daily vacuuming, removal of trash from large and small receptacles, removal of germs and bacteria from walls, light switches, door knobs and handles. Plus, specialty cleaning request can be made.

Allen Maintenance Corporation prides itself on offering the best in commercial cleaning services. And in 2017, hopes to build better business alliances with local Metro Detroit businesses, large and small, as well as businesses and/or organizations in Livingston, Monroe, Washtenaw, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

To learn more about how, Allen Maintenance Corporation, can help improve your business appearance and environment cleanliness, log onto the Allen Maintenance Corporation Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com  Or, to learn more about why your business should build alliances with Allen Maintenance Corporation, view their Blog at www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com

Media Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Source:Allen Maintenance Corporation
