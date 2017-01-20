News By Tag
JMA Pilani Rajasthan Celebrates 68th Republic Day - NSG Commando CRPF IG Retd Chhaju Ram Chief Guest
Though the pouring rains at Pilani sought to be a dampener and an obstacle to the 68th Independence Day celebrations, the enthusiasm of the children ensured that the event was observed with patriotic fervor, gaiety and enthusiasm.
Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance. The school which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani today organized on 26 Jan 2017 a function to celebrate 68th Republic Day Celebrations with President of India award winner Retired IG CRPF NSG Black Cat Commando Chhaju Ram as Chief Guest. After serving the army from 1978 which included assignments at difficult and high altitude areas, he changed over to CRPF as Deputy Superintendent in Sep 1986 and rose to Commandant in Aug 2002, DIG in Jun 2008, IG in Dec 2015 and Retired in Oct 2016.
During his distinguished service Sri Chhaju Ramji had handled Insurgency in North East India, Militancy in Punjab, Terrorism in J&K, Naxalism in Jharkhand & Chhattisgarhi etc. He had also served at the Internal Security Academy (Centre of Excellence in the matters of Internal Security & related issues) at Mt Abu established under Home Ministry.
In addition to commendations by DG CRPF for a record 7 times as well as by DG NSG / Tripura / Assam and J&K, Shri Chhaju Ramji is also recipient of Meritorious service Medal and Distinguished Service Medal by President of India. It is indeed an added matter of pride that Sri Chhaju Ram did his higher secondary from more than a century old Birla School Pilani. He may be retired and leading a quiet life with his family and children but Chhaju Ramji firmly believes that A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.
Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan in her welcome address introduced the chief guest to the audience. After the national anthem and welcome song, the chief guest took the salute and watched the march past. The JMA Pilani School girls band did a dazzling display of various formations and played several all time great tunes. The patriotic action song, yoga, national integration dance, women empowerment speech, karate and mime had the entire audience spell bound but with loud rounds of applause.
Addressing the gathering Sri Chhaju Ram urged the young boys and girls of the school to become useful citizens for the service of the nation. He also congratulated the students for braving the rain to ensure that the celebrations were intact. The Chief Guest had words of praise for the Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan and teachers of JMA who as a team had worked hard to make the school one among the top ranking schools in Pilani.
When the celebrations ended, the parents and children who had come for the function left with beaming faces and pride that they were indeed part of an institution which is a shining jewel in the crown among the schools at Pilani.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has NCC for boys and the school girls band has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
