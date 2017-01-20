News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cybersecurity Requirements Looming for Michigan Manufacturers
Department of Defense Requirements for Contractors and Small Businesses Take Effect This Year
"As we talk to small and medium-size manufacturers across the state, very few have heard of the DoD's cybersecurity regulations,"
The standards are outlined in a publication from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and fall into 14 areas with specific security requirements that must be implemented as documented in "NIST Special Publication 800-171." The categories include:
· Access Control
· Awareness & Training
· Audit & Accountability
· Configuration Management
· Identification & Authentication
· Incident Response
· Maintenance
· Media Protection
· Personnel Security
· Physical Protection
· Risk Assessment
· Security Assessment
· System & Communications Protection
· Systems & Information Integrity
"As the NIST affiliate in Michigan as part of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program, The Center is very familiar with the requirements,"
Failure to comply with these cybersecurity standards could have an enormous impact on manufacturers across the state. Consider the size and scope of defense-related business in Michigan:
· Total employment of nearly 100,000.
· Michigan's Defense Sector produces $9 billion in products and services annually.
· Nearly $2.5 billion in defense-related prime contracts were performed in the state (2014).
· 70% of everything a soldier shoots, drives, flies, wears, eats, or communicates with has a component that is contracted in Michigan.
Increasing the potential impact on manufacturers is the fact that the General Services Administration (GSA) and NASA also have similar cybersecurity requirements that must be met by the end of this year. The number of manufacturers potentially affected swells to more than 2,100 when taking into account contracts with those two federal agencies.
"There is no question that cybersecurity is a focal point for the Department of Defense and all major industries,"
"Manufacturing is the largest sector of the Michigan economy, representing more than 21 percent of the gross state product," said Tisdale. "Additionally, there are 11,400 manufacturers in Michigan, which is nearly one of every 20 manufacturing companies in America, and they employ 14 percent of our workforce."
"There is an incredible wave of innovation and evolution sweeping the manufacturing industry, and it's being powered by technology and connectivity,"
"For the past 25 years, we have worked tirelessly to support our state's small and medium-sized manufacturers, and now we are expanding our services to meet a critical and growing need for guidance and direction related to cybersecurity,"
"Our goal is to ensure that Michigan's manufacturers have access to cost-effective solutions that will enable them to remain competitive on a global scale," Forsyth said. "These services have a direct impact on the viability and success of businesses across the state.
"As much as this is manufacturing issue, it really is more than that," added Forsyth. "Cybersecurity is paramount to our nation's security and our military's viability."
Forsyth is leading The Center's new cybersecurity practice area, which provides information security assessment, remediation and regulatory compliance. The Center's cybersecurity practice area adds to the in-depth consulting services for clients, including Growth Services, Operational Excellence (including Quality Systems, Lean and Six Sigma), Leadership Development, Skill Development, Accelerating Technology, Research Services, and Food Processing.
The Center will host an informational session for area manufacturers on Tuesday, February 14, from 8:30am to 11:30am. The event will include special guests from NIST who were directly involved with documenting the cybersecurity requirements. For more information and to register, interested businesses can visit: http://www.the-
To view a letter from the DoD's Office of Small Business Programs, click:
http://www.acq.osd.mil/
The full NIST Special Publication is available here:
http://www.the-
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (The Center) is an organization dedicated to supporting Michigan manufacturers to work smarter, to compete and to prosper. The Center offers personalized consulting services to meet the needs of clients in virtually every aspect of their businesses. The Center is affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP Program). The Center also is closely affiliated with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with the shared goal of making Michigan businesses vibrant, driving GDP growth, and creating new and lasting jobs. For more information, visit www.the-center.org
.
Contact
Jeff Schultz
***@the-center.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse