School Funding Conference – 8th February, Hallam Conference Centre,London

Hear from Department for Education as they discuss the new national funding formula, the National Audit Office and best practice case studies on raising attainment whilst driving greater efficiency.

Contact

Naomi Wood

naomi.wood@capita.co.uk Naomi Wood

End

-- With a new national funding formula proposed for 2018-19, this conference is critically timed to provide the knowledge and understanding to deliver a financially secure funding plan.Delegates will hear from the Department for Education as they discuss the new national funding formula, the National Audit Office and from best practice case studies on continuing to raise attainment whilst driving greater efficiency and reducing costs.Chaired by Matthew Clements-Wheeler, Business Manager, Bordesley Green Girls' School and Head of Professional Standards, NASBMKey topics include:· Working collaboratively with schools, local authorities and academies to improve efficiencies and deliver financially secure institutions· Examining effective cost-cutting initiatives that can help reduce staffing costs but retain highly-qualified staff· Exploring alternative income strategies to supplement funding http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/ public-sector- conferen... = SMMKhttp://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/pdfgen.html?filename=SchoolFundingFeb17.pdf&code= SMMKnaomi.wood@capita.co.ukFollow us on Twitter @capitaconf #SchoolFundingConf