School Funding Conference – 8th February, Hallam Conference Centre,London
Hear from Department for Education as they discuss the new national funding formula, the National Audit Office and best practice case studies on raising attainment whilst driving greater efficiency.
Chaired by Matthew Clements-Wheeler, Business Manager, Bordesley Green Girls' School and Head of Professional Standards, NASBM
Key topics include:
· Working collaboratively with schools, local authorities and academies to improve efficiencies and deliver financially secure institutions
· Examining effective cost-cutting initiatives that can help reduce staffing costs but retain highly-qualified staff
· Exploring alternative income strategies to supplement funding
Website: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Contact: naomi.wood@capita.co.uk
Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf #SchoolFundingConf
Contact
Naomi Wood
naomi.wood@capita.co.uk
