January 2017
Transforming Care for People with Learning Disabilities Conference - 28th February 2017

 
 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- With NHS England announcing that up to £30 million has been earmarked for the Transforming Care programme, our Transforming Care for People with Learning Disabilities Conference is opportunely timed to support your efforts in providing comprehensive support for people with learning disabilities and autism.

Creating smooth transitions for people leaving residential or primary care is increasingly difficult and is now a key priority on the Government agenda. This one day national event tackles the barriers faced by organisations striving to provide the best care for people with learning disabilities and autism.

Key topics include:

• Integrating health and social care in order to deliver more comprehensive services
• Supporting people with learning disabilities to transition from hospitals and residential homes back into the community
• Incorporating children with learning disabilities into the narrative of Transforming Care
• Encouraging confidence in staff when delivering an adaptive care model

Attend this conference to ensure you are up to date on best practice regarding developing tailored personal health budgets, training staff to deal with complex needs and implementing cost-effective strategies while providing comprehensive care.

Further Information:

Website: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/public-sector-conferen...

Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/pdfgen.html?filename=L...

Contact: Veronika Blaskova on 020 7202 0571 or veronika.blaskova@capita.co.uk

Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf #learningdisabilities

Veronika Blaskova
veronika.blaskova@capita.co.uk
