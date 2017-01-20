News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New structure for Remeha's southern sales team
The new appointments and structure follow the retirement of valued veteran Remeha sales manager Mike Loveluck after over 30 yearswith the company.
Ricky Lewis replaces Mike as area sales manager for the Home Counties region. Ricky's extensive experience of the commercial heating industry includes eight years in both sales and technical support roles at Remeha. He rejoins the brand from Andrews Water Heaters where he was an area sales manager for two years.
Lee Atkinson has been appointed area sales manager for the newly formed Remeha South region extending from Hampshire to Surrey. Previously Remeha's senior technical support engineer, Lee's technical insight and detailed knowledge of the Remeha product range will prove invaluable in his new post.
Remeha sales manager Les Leeson takes on the newly defined Southern Counties region. In addition to the counties of Kent and East and West Sussex, his area now covers the South East of London.
Finally, the East London, Essex and Norfolk region, which includes Suffolk, is managed by Paul Stokes.
Commenting on the changes, James Porter, Sales Director at Remeha, said:
"Firstly, we would like to thank Mike Loveluck for his hard work and dedication over the years and wish him all the best for the future.
"We are delighted to welcome Lee and Ricky on board at the start of the New Year. Our new sales team combines a powerful mix of high-level technical ability with valuable consultancy skills. We believe the new structure makes optimum use of these strengths, so it's onward and upward for Remeha in 2017!"
www.remeha.co.uk; e: info@remeha.co.uk; T: 0118 978 3434
Contact
Resonar Ltd
***@ntlworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse