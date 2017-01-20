News By Tag
Why you need to visit North Wales in 2017
Criccieth Holiday Cottages - Lleyn Peninsula
These neighbouring properties can be booked individually or together for larger groups and are located in the thriving community of Criccieth, close to beaches, a castle and an array of shops and restaurants. The manor house has been fully restored yet remains full of character with thick stone walls, shuttered windows, 2 inglenook fireplaces and a stone spiral staircase. Tucked away is the stable cottage, featuring a cosy living room with a Victorian fireplace, attractive bedrooms and a cream kitchen. The properties share an orchard and their grounds even feature a 600 year old yew tree, making for great al fresco dining opportunities!
North Wales Woodland retreat – Harlech, Snowdonia
Take a step back in time with this charming, beautiful restored 17th Century farmhouse. A spacious house that can sleep 10, this property boasts a cosy sitting room with a large wood burner, high beamed ceilings, a stylish kitchen and a stone flagged patio. Just a short drive from the golden sandy beaches at Harlech, you can also make the most of spectacular valley walks from your doorstep. The Woodland Retreat is surrounded by expansive gardens, lawns and woods that the children will love to explore, while adults can kick back with a cold one and appreciate the stunning views of Cardigan Bay and the Lleyn Peninsula.
Blue and Green Cottages – Anglesey
Set in one of the prettiest parts of Anglesey, the Blue cottage is a fantastic base from which to explore Anglesey. With a simple yet stylish interior, the property features two bedrooms, both with their own bathroom, as well as an open-plan living area. Enjoy the spectacular views over the fields towards Snowdonia from the benches round the communal fire pit, which makes the ideal location for nights of games, drinks and marshmallow roasting! The Green cottage boasts 2 bedrooms, a twin and a double, each with their own bathroom as well as a balcony overlooking woodlands and well-tended feels for fantastic al fresco dining. This pet-friendly property is set in the heart of tranquillity among primrose hedgerows and awash with cow parsley, and also has access to the fire pit.
