Niteworks Join the British Army to Deliver Training and Simulation Requirements Update
Brigadier General (ret) Haldenby will be speaking at Land Forces Simulation & Training conference in London.
The event agenda covers 10 hours of content and attendees will benefit from an unrivalled military speaker line-up, which will bring together senior training and simulation leaders to discuss their key priorities for future capability development.
The event will focus on the UK MoD's ongoing training transformation, with confirmed senior representation from all key stakeholders (including British Army HQ, DSTL, Defence Equipment and Support ad Niteworks). Importantly, the conference will also play host to senior training leaders from both the United States and Canadian Army.
Presentations from UK, USA & Canadian International Training Leaders:
• Ensuring Operational Overmatch through Effective Simulation and Training at the 7th Army Training Command
Brigadier General Aguto, Commanding Officer, 7th Army Training Command, U.S Army Europe
• Canadian Armed Forces Development of Land S&T to Support Operations and Strengthen Interoperability
Lieutenant Colonel Jones, G5 Policy and Integration, Canadian Army Training and Doctrine Centre, Canadian Armed Forces
• Leveraging the Next generation of Technology for Live Training Systems
Lieutenant Colonel Hemingway, Product Manager, Live Training Systems, PEO Simulation, Training and Instrumentation, United States Army
• Utilising a Synthetic Training Facility through an Immersive, Computer Generated Environment to Train up to 250 Military Personnel
Lieutenant Colonel Harman, SO1 Combined Arms Tactical Trainer, British Army
• Chairman: Lieutenant Colonel Ormerod, SO1 Simulation, Training Branch Field Army, UK Armed Forces
• UK MoD Host Nation Address
Colonel Rodgers, Assistant Head for Training Capability Development, UK MoD
• DSALT2 Targeting Immersion- Training Royal Artillery Battery Commanders in a Synthetic Air Land Environment
Wing Commander Rendall, Officer Commanding Air Battlespace Training Centre, Royal Air Force
• Optimising Future Soldier Performance through Advanced and Immersive Simulation
Dr Allender, Director, Human Research and Engineering Directorate, U.S. Army Research Laboratory
• Unifying the MoD, Industry, and Academia to Effectively Underpin the UK Defence Capability's Use of Simulation and SE for Training and Experimentation Mr Patel, Senior Capability Advisor, Defence and Security Analysis, DSTL
Recent attendees include: CSTT BRNO, Logos Simulation & Training, DE&S, Canadian Army Doctrine & Training Centre, Terranis Systems Ltd, US Army Research Laboratory- Army Research
For further information on this conference, please visit the website at: www.landforcestraining.co.uk/
For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-
For sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-
Land Forces Simulation and Training Conference
13th-14th February 2017
London, UK
www.landforcestraining.co.uk/
