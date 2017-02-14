 
News By Tag
* Military
* Land Forces
* International Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Westminster
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Niteworks Join the British Army to Deliver Training and Simulation Requirements Update

Brigadier General (ret) Haldenby will be speaking at Land Forces Simulation & Training conference in London.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Military
Land Forces
International Training

Industry:
Defense

Location:
Westminster - London, Greater - England

WESTMINSTER, England - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- In the run-up to Land Forces Simulation & Training conference, SMi is delighted to announce the addition of Brigadier General (ret) Haldenby. Haldenby is Programme lead for Command and Control Force Development Programme of Nitworks for the Ministry of Defence.

The event agenda covers 10 hours of content and attendees will benefit from an unrivalled military speaker line-up, which will bring together senior training and simulation leaders to discuss their key priorities for future capability development.

The event will focus on the UK MoD's ongoing training transformation, with confirmed senior representation from all key stakeholders (including British Army HQ, DSTL, Defence Equipment and Support ad Niteworks). Importantly, the conference will also play host to senior training leaders from both the United States and Canadian Army.

Presentations from UK, USA & Canadian International Training Leaders:

• Ensuring Operational Overmatch through Effective Simulation and Training at the 7th Army Training Command

Brigadier General Aguto, Commanding Officer, 7th Army Training Command, U.S Army Europe

• Canadian Armed Forces Development of Land S&T to Support Operations and Strengthen Interoperability

Lieutenant Colonel Jones, G5 Policy and Integration, Canadian Army Training and Doctrine Centre, Canadian Armed Forces

• Leveraging the Next generation of Technology for Live Training Systems

Lieutenant Colonel Hemingway, Product Manager, Live Training Systems, PEO Simulation, Training and Instrumentation, United States Army

• Utilising a Synthetic Training Facility through an Immersive, Computer Generated Environment to Train up to 250 Military Personnel

Lieutenant Colonel Harman, SO1 Combined Arms Tactical Trainer, British Army

• Chairman: Lieutenant Colonel Ormerod, SO1 Simulation, Training Branch Field Army, UK Armed Forces

• UK MoD Host Nation Address

Colonel Rodgers, Assistant Head for Training Capability Development, UK MoD

• DSALT2 Targeting Immersion- Training Royal Artillery Battery Commanders in a Synthetic Air Land Environment

Wing Commander Rendall, Officer Commanding Air Battlespace Training Centre, Royal Air Force

• Optimising Future Soldier Performance through Advanced and Immersive Simulation

Dr Allender, Director, Human Research and Engineering Directorate, U.S. Army Research Laboratory

• Unifying the MoD, Industry, and Academia to Effectively Underpin the UK Defence Capability's Use of Simulation and SE for Training and Experimentation Mr Patel, Senior Capability Advisor, Defence and Security Analysis, DSTL

Recent attendees include: CSTT BRNO, Logos Simulation & Training, DE&S, Canadian Army Doctrine & Training Centre, Terranis Systems Ltd, US Army Research Laboratory- Army Research

For further information on this conference, please visit the website at: www.landforcestraining.co.uk/prlog

For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-online.co.uk

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

Land Forces Simulation and Training Conference

13th-14th February 2017

London, UK

www.landforcestraining.co.uk/prlog

---- END ----

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
Shannon Cargan
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Military, Land Forces, International Training
Industry:Defense
Location:Westminster - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share