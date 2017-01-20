News By Tag
Revenue Generation: Facilitating the Buyers' Journey
Free e-book: Companies and individuals have changed the way they identify their most pressing opportunities and challenges, the way they outline the solution options and the way they find and choose the vendors to help them.
"Because of the massive amount of information and options available through the Internet most of us have changed the way we deal with our opportunities and challenges and the way we make purchase decisions", says Hans Peter Bech, author of the whitepaper. "But it seems as though we forget these changes when we turn our hat around and perform marketing and sales activities. In my new e-book, I explain that marketing and sales today must be a facilitation of the buyer's journey long before the buyers enter the final mile of the buying process. I also give the recipe for what these steps should include to secure high conversion rates and form scalable revenue generation models."
While the proliferation of the Internet is affecting the buying process and behavior of all buyers across all industries the information technology industry is faced with two conditions that make these changes even more profound. Software products (or services) are invisible and unless you are a recognized brand potential customers have a hard time finding you when they research their solution options. When they do find you, they have a hard time understanding what you do and how it can help them. Customers know that the value of information technology is highly situational and they are therefore reluctant to put too much emphasis on the product alone. They want to understand how the final solution can produce the advantage they seek. As information technology companies are also exposed to the law of diffusion of innovation this situation constitutes an enormous hurdle for the insurgent that brings something new to the market and needs to cut through the deafening noise that the Internet also produces.
The new whitepaper from TBK Consult explains the new path for marketing and sales in the information technology industry and provides a step-by-step guide on how to make the transition.
Download the e-book here: https://tbkconsult.com/
