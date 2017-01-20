Contact

-- Ian Barbour becomes new Editor at Modern Treatise.Ian Barbour has been named as the new editor of A. N. Publishing's online magazine Modern Treatise and will be the leading force guiding Modern Treatise through it's rebranding and overseeing the development and production of its content."As the editor of Modern Treatise, I will assure that our vision remains constant through curated written and visual content."With a strong background in magazine publishing, Barbour has a Bachelor of Arts in English and Political Science from Rugters University where he spent two years as the Editor of the student run magazine 'The Rugters Review'. He has a keen eye for emerging talent and a honed editorial style that will drive the magazine forward through its rebranding and growth over the coming year.Barbour will start in his new role at Modern Treatise with immediate effect.@modern_treatise (https://twitter.com/modern_treatise)https://www.Facebook.com/moderntreatisemag@AN_Publisherhttp://www.anpublishing.com/