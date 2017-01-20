 
Industry News





Achieving Efficient Patient Flow Conference – 31st March, Central London

 
 
Achieving Efficient Patient Flow Image
Achieving Efficient Patient Flow Image
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Achieving Efficient Patient Flow
Preventing Delayed Discharges and Unnecessary Admissions

This conference offers essential strategic and practical guidance on reducing length of hospital stay and eliminating delayed transfers of care.

With bed occupancy rates reaching critical levels and cuts to community and social care on the increase, delivering cost-effective, integrated and patient centred care has never been more important.

Attendees will benefit from a keynote address from NHS England, alongside best practice case studies on adapting to the needs of an ageing population with increasingly complex needs.

Key topics include:
· Managing the impact of the growing ageing population and cuts to social and community care
· Mapping patient flow across whole systems and analysing data effectively
· Reducing pressure on the hospital front door through the development of alternative pathways that avoid A&E
· Designing a narrative to increase staff engagement
· Reviewing the benefits of different models for 'discharge to assess'

Website: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/public-sector-conferen...

Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/pdfgen.html?filename=ImprovingPatientFlowMarch17.pdf&code=SMMK

Contact: naomi.wood@capita.co.uk

Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf  #patientflow

Naomi Wood
naomi.wood@capita.co.uk
