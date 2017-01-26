 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


New Service for Filling out Form W-9 to Launch during 2017 Tax Season

 
 
BOSTON - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Fill4Forms launches a new product to help get through the tax-reporting period: w9-form-online.com. It focuses on one document allowing users to prepare and send a W-9 from any device on their way home, when they have some time after lunch or if they only tackle it at the last-minute.

Rodger Stamen, developer team-lead at Fill4Forms, points out that no other period of the fiscal year is busier than the first quarter: "When it comes to reporting annual taxes, every little thing counts. Everything you can do in advance should be done, but if we could always keep our promises, would we end up filing our returns in April? This is why we started working on simple apps for filling out and submitting just one popular tax form."

Form W-9 is used by a taxpayer that has received a certain kind of payment within a fiscal year. It could be a salary, interest paid, mortgage paid or dividends from stocks. It takes almost no time to fill out. The requesting party must receive a completed copy of a W-9 in a timely manner, otherwise it would not be able to fill out forms like 1099-INT, W-3, 1098, etc.

Given there are only a few fields to fill out on this form, it should be easy to complete and send back a minute after you've received a request with a well-packed set of tools at hand. That's exactly what Fill4Forms offers with its app. You'll be able to type your information in and sign your copy online.

Rodger Stamen adds, "We know, it is often impossible to get a W-9 by the deadline. We also believe that this task is doable, if we make it look doable. There's a trick you could use. Someone drops you a document and you receive a notification with ASAP. That's terrifying and at the same time not encouraging to get. It's a whole different ball game if you receive a short reference that leads you to a convenient service. No downloading, no uploading, just fill out and sign the template already prepared for your edits. Something new, simple and exciting to try out. Makes a difference."

To learn more click http://w9-form-online.com/.

Fill4Forms is a small Massachusetts-based startup with a team of developers working on web applications for individuals and small businesses. It creates document management systems in miniature: Fill4Forms apps are built for one purpose instead of dealing with an entire workflow but they do not lack any editing or signature tools.

Contact
Fill4Forms
Emily Reed, Head of Marketing Department
***@fill4forms.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Jan 26, 2017
