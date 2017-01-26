News By Tag
New Service for Filling out Form W-9 to Launch during 2017 Tax Season
Rodger Stamen, developer team-lead at Fill4Forms, points out that no other period of the fiscal year is busier than the first quarter: "When it comes to reporting annual taxes, every little thing counts. Everything you can do in advance should be done, but if we could always keep our promises, would we end up filing our returns in April? This is why we started working on simple apps for filling out and submitting just one popular tax form."
Form W-9 is used by a taxpayer that has received a certain kind of payment within a fiscal year. It could be a salary, interest paid, mortgage paid or dividends from stocks. It takes almost no time to fill out. The requesting party must receive a completed copy of a W-9 in a timely manner, otherwise it would not be able to fill out forms like 1099-INT, W-3, 1098, etc.
Given there are only a few fields to fill out on this form, it should be easy to complete and send back a minute after you've received a request with a well-packed set of tools at hand. That's exactly what Fill4Forms offers with its app. You'll be able to type your information in and sign your copy online.
Rodger Stamen adds, "We know, it is often impossible to get a W-9 by the deadline. We also believe that this task is doable, if we make it look doable. There's a trick you could use. Someone drops you a document and you receive a notification with ASAP. That's terrifying and at the same time not encouraging to get. It's a whole different ball game if you receive a short reference that leads you to a convenient service. No downloading, no uploading, just fill out and sign the template already prepared for your edits. Something new, simple and exciting to try out. Makes a difference."
