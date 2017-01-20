XTOUCH facilitates Redington for their outstanding contribution

The fast growing consumer electronics brand, XTOUCH recognizes its strategic partnership with Redington for contributing to its growth in Middle East

XTOUCH awarding Redington, the Best Strategic Partner

-- XTOUCH, the leading new age consumer electronics brand recognized Redington by awarding it as the Best Strategic Partner for the year 2016. The company facilitated its distributor for the outstanding contribution it has made towards the growth of XTOUCH brand in the region.Redington is the one of the largest distributors with the region wide distribution network that is spread across Middle East and Africa. Since 2013, both the companies have been working closely to successfully tap into the smartphone market and over the years XTOUCH has been able to grow its market share in the region.This strategic relationship is based on close co-ordination and cooperation. Commenting on the partnership with Redington, the President for XTOUCH, Jack Lee said, "We both are working hand in glove since beginning, and are engaged with each other in developing products that are suitable to the requirements of the consumers in the region. Our association goes beyond supply chain management to develop strategies for positing our products, rationalizing price points and even creating go to market campaigns that are aimed at providing the most cost-effective products to the consumers in the market."Lee further added, "We cherish this partnership and are extremely happy to recognize Redington for its efforts and hard work in creating a regional brand successfully in the highly crowded and competitive market of UAE. Today, XTOUCH has carved out a niche for its self and is on a path to increase its market share and footprint across the region. Despite the tough competition in the market, we have managed to grow quarter on quarter last year to corner the 5% market share for the smartphone market in UAE.""What started as a modest partnership few years ago has blossomed into a key strategic association, benefiting our mutual customer base," Ashish Bharti, President at Redington Gulf said, "we are grateful to be recognized as the Best Strategic Partner of the Year. This award is a testament to our excellence in channel management, deep understanding of the market and deliver-ability. We look forward to continuing the collaboration with XTOUCH and set new milestones of success."