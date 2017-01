James & Company Limited, Investment Services - Wealth Management

Media Contact

Media & PR Center

James & Company Limited

+852 2297 2873

media@jamesandcoltd.com Media & PR CenterJames & Company Limited+852 2297 2873

End

-- Dear Investors,are a privately owned investment company offering tailor made financial solutions with expert investment consultancy.has navigated, weathered and successfully profited (where many have lost) through a multitude of financial events, firmly establishing ourselves as a world leader in financial advisory and wealth management.Understanding the intricacies of today's financial environment, both locally and globally, has provided the basis for our success. Where numerous financial sector firms have struggled during downturns and periods of economic turmoil,has thrived in performance.From our inception,has always sort the industries most talented and experienced professionals here to serve our customers desire for financial success.We atbelieve our customers deserve a sense of protection and the only way that this can be fully achieved is through complete trust and confidence of our ability to inform, advise and educate where needed, so the best decision can be made to where a customer's funds are best placed.If you would like to learn more aboutand the products and services we offer, please contact us today to arrange a free consultation with one of our advisors. http://jamesandcoltd.com/ index.html#contact - Contact us