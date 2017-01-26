News By Tag
President Donald Trump, you will clean up Chicago by sending the Feds Here, when?
Mr. President Donald Trump, No one never talks about how gangs are accepted in the military, but yet you Donald trump say that you will clean up Chicago? If you Take away 100 % of the weapons from off the streets and send all the criminals to jail
If you are going to resolve an issue, Mr. President, you must get to the root of the Problem and by doing this at least military weapons in every city in the US will eventually be out of the hands of murderers. Not only These gangsters receive military training, but they also use these weapons, for one thing, to kill!
There is a lot of talks about arresting criminals and getting them off the streets, but what about the corrupt cops? What about the cops that kill the innocent, they get a license to kill and no actions taken because they have a license to kill? They get paid leave or whatever?
A cop in Chicago killed an innocent black kid and all he could do was swear and say " I am not going to be on the field for 30 days" No remorse that he took an innocent life Mr. Trump, but like you said you are going to clean this city up? You just talking about it or are you bout it bout it, ya Dig?
If you lock a street gang up for murder but do not lock a cop up for murder, what does that say about this country? There are some Chicago Police who serve and protect, there are others who are the biggest gangsters and goons in America, and many did not get their justice by the USA courts, but God will give all the murderers (Romans 12:19) their Justice.
