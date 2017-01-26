Launch of Deccan Rummy Mobile App

deccan rummy new logo

Contact

Thamarai Kannan

***@gmail.com Thamarai Kannan

End

-- Deccan Rummy (http://www.deccanrummy.com/)has announced the launch of their Deccan Rummy Mobile APP for all the rummy enthusiasts. Deccan Rummy Mobile App is a full version mobile application that will enable their users to play rummy online via their Android based mobiles and tablets & also all iOS devices. There is no need to be confined to PCs, Laptop, and workstations anymore; Rummy is made available for players even when they are away from all this. Players need to just download and install the application on their mobile/tabs to play the kind of rummy variant they desire. An internet connection with good data or wifi should suffice to play the game.Deccan Rummy MobileApp has a sparkling and lively user interface filled with vivid colours giving it a very attractive look and feel. The navigation on the app has been made easy and user friendly. The APP has been developed in a way that includes all the features that a player can access on the desktop. Since the game of rummy depends heavily on readability, special care has been taken for visual enhancement so that cards are properly readable. Features like swipe, drag-and-drop on the app has been made user friendly and cluttering in the interface has been avoided. The rummy app has arrived at a time where increasing number of desktop gamers are migrating to mobile platforms for the convenience of having games in their palms.Thamarai Kannan, Process Head, DeccanRummy.com, said "This has been a long awaited project. Based on the continuous interaction with our customers, we found that they preferred to play the game using a mobile APP. Players were looking for a flawless application where they might play rummy to their heart's content and this motivated us to deliver the product as per our schedule. Our app will empower users to join our rummy tables on the go"."Now most of the online games have been optimised to be played using our mobiles, so we knew our Mobile app would connect with the players instantaneously. Players now have multiple ways to access our games with full freedom," he added.At present, Players can also download the DeccanRummy App free of cost from google store and APP store for their android and iOS devices respectively. Players can also download the apk version of the Mobile APP from our website for their devices.