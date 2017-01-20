 
Kaya Skin Clinic acquires two new clinics in the Emirates part of their aggressive expansion plans

 
 
DUBAI MEDIA CITY, UAE - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Kaya Skin Clinic currently has 23 clinics in the Middle East

Kaya Skin Clinic, the largest international skincare clinic chain in the Middle East offering a wide range of world-class skincare services and products, has announced the acquisition of two more clinics, one in Dubai and the other is in Sharjah, as part of its aggressive expansion drive in the region.

With the new acquisitions, the total number of Kaya clinics has grown to 23 across the region, which now includes 17 in the UAE, 4 in KSA, in Kuwait, and 1 in Oman. Kaya Skin Clinic has acquired the controlling 75% interest in Minal Medical Centre, Dubai and Minal Specialized Dermatology Clinic in Sharjah.

With the acquisitions, Kaya Skin Clinic aims at strengthening its network of clinics in the region and catering to all potential clients, providing them with customized skincare solutions at international standards.

Debashish Neogi, the Chief Executive Officer at Kaya Skin Clinic said: "We see tremendous demand for skincare services in the region, riding on the back of favorable market demographics, consumerism, globalization, changing lifestyles, and rising awareness on the importance of skincare among consumers. At Kaya Skin Clinic, we are focused on strengthening our business in the region by expanding our network along with developing services and increasing our product line in line with customer demands and preferences of the markets we operate in."

All services at Kaya conform to the highest international quality standards and suited for all skin types, in line with its vision to deliver world-class services and skincare solutions. Kaya Skin Clinic currently operates across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait providing an array of revolutionary skin and hair care services under the supervision of qualified dermatologists.

About Kaya Skin Clinic:

Kaya is the largest and most trusted chain of skincare clinics in the Middle East. Having the region's largest pool of dermatologists, Kaya looks after over 250,000 clients at 23 clinics across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. It's cumulative knowledge and expertise gained from this unrivalled depth of experience makes the Kaya brand unique.

Combined with the deeply insightful approach and discerning adoption of technology, it empowers the clinic's dermatologists to offer an extraordinary level of customized care - be it a skin or hair concern, or the quest for a more youthful look
Source:Kaya Skin Clinic
Click to Share