Launching Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks KSA Seminar

This specialised conference will focus on the updates, strategies and technologies for optimizing stormwater, drainage and sewage projects across Saudi Arabia
 
 
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM) is launching Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks KSA Seminar on 17-18 April 2017 in Riyadh.

This specialised conference will focus on the updates, strategies and technologies for optimizing stormwater, drainage and sewage projects across Saudi Arabia. It will also discuss the recent drainage contracts, worth $267m across 14 governorates in KSA, as well as Riyadh Municipality's flood management projects, and Jeddah Stormwater Drainage Progamme Updated Masterplan.

KSA drainage, sewerage and stormwater projects

·         Riyadh Municipality flood management projects.

·         Riyadh Metro drainage projects.

·         Jeddah Stormwater Drainage Programme (JSDP) Updated Masterplan (2015) and SR600-million rainwater drainage system.

·         King Abdulaziz International Airport drainage and stormwater project.

·         Madinah projects of $12m include irrigation lines.

·         Eastern Province projects costing a total of $30m include rehabilitation of rainwater drainage plants.

·         Asir Province projects total cost reached $30m including projects for rainwater drainage, maintenance of drainage canals, and projects to prevent floods.

·         In Al-Qassim, projects worth a total of $34m will be implemented including rainwater drainage projects.

Bringing together the responsible government authorities, engineering and design consultants, contractors, sub-contractors, materials and machinery suppliers, Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks KSA seminar will provide an excellent opportunity to exchange knowledge and share best practices for designing, constructing, refurbishing, operating and maintaining effective stormwater, sewerage and drainage networks for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For further information about the conference, please visit www.drainageandstormwaterksa.com

There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their products and services. You can contact lara.makdessi@acm-events.com or call +971 4 3614001 to find out how your business can benefit from this opportunity.
Source:Advanced Conferences & Meetings
Email:***@acm-events.com Email Verified
