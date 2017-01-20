News By Tag
Markus Spielmann Inc. on Giving Back
What does it mean to you? Philanthropy means lots of different things to different people and the varied ambitions of our clients are a reflection of their diverse range of backgrounds.
MORE THAN WRITING A CHEQUE
Simply 'writing a cheque' is becoming an outdated model of charitable giving, as philanthropists increasingly seek measures to evaluate the impact and success of their giving.
But where to start, how much to give, what cause to consider and possibly, what will my legacy be are just a few of the questions our clients are asking themselves, as they embark on their philanthropic journey.
So, whether you have a clear vision or are taking the first steps, Markus Spielmann Inc. can support you and act as gateway to our experts and third party partners.
YOUR GIVING GUIDE
'Your Guide to Giving', has been written to provide step-by-step advice and to answer questions about all aspects of charitable giving in five easy-to-read chapters. It is the first of its kind from a UK Wealth Manager featuring practical information on a variety of topics as well as case studies and personal insights. For a copy of 'Your Guide to Giving', please contact Markus Spielmann Inc.
We have also just published 'Smart Giving – The Guide to Donating which has been created in response to demand from our clients for information on what they need to know before donating to feel confident that their donation will be well-spent. It encourages those giving to charity (or raising money) to look for information from charities – both to understand how the charity works and what impact they achieve, and to help them assess how the charity is managed and run.
THE WORLD OF PHILANTHROPY
The best way to discover the world of philanthropy is by learning from other philanthropists and experts in the field.
As a client you are able to attend panel discussions and master classes that are have been specifically tailored to deepen your understanding of all aspects of philanthropic giving and connect to like-minded individuals.
If you would like to learn more about upcoming events or our Guide to Giving, please contact us and we'll be in touch as soon as possible.
Please visit https://www.markusspielmann.com for more details.
