Dial-A-Battery celebrates five successful years with the launch of two new services
The launch of these two new services are in line with Dial-A-Battery's strategy to expand its range of offerings to be of greater value to their customers by ensuring they are not left stranded. The Flat Tire Replacement service offers a spare tire replacement to get customers back on the road fast, and similarly for customers who run out of fuel, one of Dial-A-Battery's experienced team members will come out and deliver fuel onsite.
"The 5th anniversary is a proud occasion for the entire team at Dial-A-Battery, and we look forward to building stronger relationships with our growing customer base. We are confident that with superior levels of service we will reach the 50,000 milestone of happy customers soon. We continuously take on board customers' comments and feedback in order to take significant steps to advance our service. Our end objective of course, is to retain our reputation as the supplier of choice," said Mr. Tahir Ali, Operations Manager of Dial-A-Battery.
Dial-A-Battery stocks the largest range of SOLITE, AC Delco and Bosch batteries, they have expert technicians and are equipped with state-of-the-
At Dial-A-Battery, customers can also count on the expert advice from Captain Volt on battery services, maintenance and upkeep. Since automotive batteries contain toxic chemicals, customers should not take chances and get them tested with Dial-A-Battery. Captain Volt recommends early and regular battery checks to avoid costly battery failure.
Motorists or interested customers can dial the toll free number - 800 247 365 (tel:800247365), which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to speak to a Dial-A-Battery technician or use the online chat service to find out more about the company and the new services.
