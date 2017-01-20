Maserati Jordan Relocates To A New Showroom

Amman, January 2017 – Gargour Automotive Trading Ltd., the official importer of Maserati automobiles in Jordan

--Gargour Automotive Trading Ltd., the official importer of Maserati automobiles in Jordan, announced the relocation of the Italian brand's showroom to a new location in Al Madina Al Munawara Street, Kilo Circle, Building number 112.The exclusive 370 square meter facility, which opened its doors to visitors early 2017, is designed in-line with Maserati's global standards and corporate identity. The showroom is manned by a team of trained Maserati sales consultants and has a visitors' lounge, a section for Maserati merchandise and a configuration area where clients can customize their new Maserati to suit their personal requirements.Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Raja Gargour, Chairman of Gargour Automotive Trading said: "Maserati Jordan kicked off the new year with relocating its showroom as part of our ongoing commitment to deliver the best experience to our clients. The new showroom is designed to showcase Maserati's complete model line-up, including the Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante, GranTurismo and GranCabrio. And for a guaranteed luxurious driving experience, Gargour Automotive Trading offers an exclusive service package with every Maserati vehicle purchase."The showroom is open from 9 AM to 7 PM, from Saturday to Thursday.