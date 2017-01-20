News By Tag
Rafael Vigilantics Releases Music Video For New Single "Ramblin' Bones"
Rafael Vigilantics unveils "Ramblin' Bones", the first single from his upcoming new album Orleans.
Formerly a Portland based artist who blurred the line between Hip-Hop and folk, Vigilantics has now taken a step further into experimental rock and folk sprinkled with grit and soul. As a gypsy crooner, Vigilantics uses his haunting, unique voice to craft music that is unpredictable, beautiful and memorable. Now located in Los Angeles, he has been actively putting the final touches on his new album Orleans.
Vigilantics is a storyteller, and knows no confines with his musical expression and puts an emphasis on making music that requires a visual pairing. He partnered with director Sarah Remetch to bring the story of "Ramblin' Bones" to life, which gives life to a track that feels pure, honest and timeless. The video is visually stunning and quickly captivates the viewer with his brutal honesty and dark narrative.
In late 2016, after completing a tour with Onry Ozzborn (Olddominion and DarkTime Sunshine) & Rob Sonic (Aesop Rock), Vigilantics hit the studio to start work on his latest album Orleans. The album is currently being recorded by Sanford Parker (Voivod, Local H) and co-written with Noah Harmon of the Airborne Toxic Event. While not on the road, Vigilantics is busy writing music for film and recently partnered with Blue Mics to use "Ramblin' Bones" in a series of videos demonstrating their top performing products.
The Huffington Post calls Vigilantics "The Iggy Pop of Hip-Hop and Music Felon describes his sound as combining the "unique sounds of hip hop with train robber folk."
Listen to "Ramblin' Bones" via Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/
Watch the music video via Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/
Please contact Bob Bradley for interview requests and music advances.
Publicity Contact:
Bob Bradley PR
P – 714.321.1471
E – Bob@BobBradley.info
About Rafael Vigilantics:
Rafael Vigilantics is a gypsy crooner. With a raspy voice and uncompromising lyrics, his songs tell the ups and downs of life in the thick -- sometimes lo-fi beats and fast-paced rhymes ring out and other times the drawl of dingy guitars and heavy drums bear down on poetry. Called "The Iggy Pop of Hip-Hop" (The Huffington Post) Rafael Vigilantics' new album blends "his unique sounds of hip hop with train robber folk" (Music Felon).
A singer/songwriter at heart, he takes you on his journey into the Arctic or through ayahuasca, he shares the pain of motorcycle crashes and heartbreak, lets you interpret murder as friendship and helps you find a way to make his story of loss your story of something eerily gained.
Having just finished tour with Onry Ozzborn (Olddominion and DarkTime Sunshine) and Rob Sonic (Aesop Rock), Rafael Vigilantics is currently finishing up his album Orleans (produced by Sanford Parker / Musically Co-written by Noah Harmon) due out Spring 2017. The single, Ramblin' Bones can be found in the new set of commercials for Blue microphones which also features Imagine Dragons, Lars Stalfors (Mars Volta), Ron Reeser and others. Tour/ festival dates to follow.
Rafael Vigilantics' new song, Ramblin' Bones, is the dark grit in the bottom of a fortune teller's cup. Mysterious and foreboding, the video images captured by Sarah Remetch match perfectly the mood that producer Sanford Parker and musical Co-Author Noah Harmon (Airborne Toxic Event) created in the song. Ramblin' Bones is about never being able to quite go home or leave behind the things that haunt us. About how a fresh start seems to only come from the deepest and most brutal of fires.
Contact
Bob Bradley Publicity
***@bobbradley.info
