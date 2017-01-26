News By Tag
McCollins Media starts the new year with two new F&B Wins - Indo Indo&Betawi
Indo Indo&Betawi restaurants entrusts its Social and PR accounts to McCollins Media
As part of the mandate, McCollins Media will strategize and implement communication, both PR and Social for the brand. The agency will be responsible for brand awareness and successful establishment of the brands in the UAE market.
McCollins Media, equippedwith years of experience in establishing brands in the UAE effortlessly, will develop a creative strategy to showcase the brand's versatility, culinary prowess, uniqueness and ethnicity. The agency will help create a niche for the clients in the UAE market. In addition to strategizing and generating coverage, the agency will also be responsible for building the brand preference among the target audience.
A number of other well-known F & B brands are already present in the agencies roster. With these latest wins, McCollins Media, an award winning agency will fortify its F&B presence.
On winning the latest accounts, Ms. Meghna Kothari, Director - McCollins Media said, "McCollins Media has achieved a lot in a very short period of time and with the deep knowledge of the Food and Beverage industry collected over the years and the and acumen to go with it, we are sure to be an asset to Indo Indo and Betawi. We will make sure the brand expectations and objectives are met effectively."
She further added, "I have complete faith in our team of highly experienced and talented individuals,who offer innovative and result-oriented strategic communications and out of the ordinary campaignsto all the brands. We are extremely happy to be a part of UAE's blooming F&B market."
Visit: http://mccollinsmedia.com/
Contact
McCollins Media
+9714.445.6848
info@mccollinsmedia.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 26, 2017