McCollins Media starts the new year with two new F&B Wins - Indo Indo&Betawi

Indo Indo&Betawi restaurants entrusts its Social and PR accounts to McCollins Media
 
 
DUBAI MEDIA CITY, UAE - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- McCollins Media welcomes New Year with two new account wins. Indo Indo and Betawi, internationally renoxwned Indonesian restaurants have joined hands with McCollins Media, a boutique PR and digital brand activation agency for their PR and Social Media mandate.

As part of the mandate, McCollins Media will strategize and implement communication, both PR and Social for the brand. The agency will be responsible for brand awareness and successful establishment of the brands in the UAE market.

McCollins Media, equippedwith years of experience in establishing brands in the UAE effortlessly, will develop a creative strategy to showcase the brand's versatility, culinary prowess, uniqueness and ethnicity. The agency will help create a niche for the clients in the UAE market. In addition to strategizing and generating coverage, the agency will also be responsible for building the brand preference among the target audience.

A number of other well-known F & B brands are already present in the agencies roster. With these latest wins, McCollins Media, an award winning agency will fortify its F&B presence.

On winning the latest accounts, Ms. Meghna Kothari, Director - McCollins Media said, "McCollins Media has achieved a lot in a very short period of time and with the deep knowledge of the Food and Beverage industry collected over the years and the and acumen to go with it, we are sure to be an asset to Indo Indo and Betawi. We will make sure the brand expectations and objectives are met effectively."

She further added, "I have complete faith in our team of highly experienced and talented individuals,who offer innovative and result-oriented strategic communications and out of the ordinary campaignsto all the brands. We are extremely happy to be a part of UAE's blooming F&B market."
Page Updated Last on: Jan 26, 2017
