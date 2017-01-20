The Intravenous (IV) iron market and Oral iron market to cross US$ 3 billion by 2021

Nephrology is the largest application area of the intravenous iron and oral iron drugs Paradigm shift from oral iron drugs to intravenous iron drugs a major trend The America region expected to be the largest market

Intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron Market - Strategic Assessment and Forecast

A recent report released onGlobal Intravenous (IV) Iron and Oral Iron market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2021 covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the iron drugs market for the period 2016-2021. The 95-page report provides in-depth market analysis of market size and growth of Global Intravenous (IV) Iron and Oral Iron market.Click here to view report: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/reports/research-report-healthcare-market/intravenous-iv-iron-market/Analysts at Beige Market Intelligence expects the global intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron market to cross US$ 3 billion by 2021, growing at an impressive CAGR close to 5%. Factors such as correction of IDA in pregnancy, growing diabetic population worldwide, growing incidence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) that increases the need of dialysis, prevalence of iron deficiency are the major factors attributing to the growth of the market.Also, huge patient population undergoing dialysis globally and patient blood management is likely to create opportunities for oral and IV drugs market. As per National Kidney Foundation, more than 2 million people globally are undergoing dialysis or a kidney transplant.For more information:There are gastrointestinal side effects associated with oral iron drugs like nausea, constipation, anorexia, heartburn, vomiting, and diarrhoea and are intolerant even by healthy patients. Thus, the side effects of oral iron drugs have attracted the patients towards intravenous (IV) iron. Also, oral ferrous products (OFPs) cause disease in IBD patients or lead to poor compliance given intolerable side effects. Thus, side effects of OFPs, patient compliance has decreased towards OFPs and the prescription of IV iron products has increased.Iron drugs are used in various therapeutic areas like nephrology, gynecology, oncology, gastroenterology, surgeries, and chronic heart failures. The research report provides a detailed analysis and growth forecast of each therapeutic area. Nephrology is the largest application area of the intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron drugs followed by Gynecology and Gastroenterology. Iron deficiency is a common condition among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).The report includes the market analysis of global intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron market in different regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. The report outlines the major market share holder in the global intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron market and the market size analysis of all the regions. The intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron market report also provides the market size and forecast of the key countries. The America region is expected to be the largest market for intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron drugs followed by EMEA. US, Canada, and Brazil are the key countries in this region contributing a major chunk of revenue.Large population of people suffering from CKD, diabetes and undergoing dialysis is going to spur the market for intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron in European nations. Likewise, in APAC region large population of people suffering from diabetes in major countries such as China, Japan, and India is going to propel the demand for intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron drugs. In addition, the increasing number of people undergoing renal replacement therapies in Australia and New Zealand, is expected to boost the market for intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron drugsWithin the report covers the entire market outlook regarding the value chain operating within the market. The major players in the market include Actavis, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Indoco Remedies, Vifor Pharma.The other leading vendors in the global intravenous (IV) iron and oral iron market include Sanofi, Arbro Pharmaceuticals, Solace Biotech, ALDE MEDI IMPEX, American Biocare.