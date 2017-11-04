 
KRAVIS CENTER Announces Regional Arts Concert Series 2017/2018

 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Announces Regional Arts Concert Series 2017/2018

Series Subscriptions for 43rd Season Go on Sale to the General Public on April 7

(West Palm Beach, FL – January 26, 2017) As the first performance announcement for its upcoming 26th season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing the 2017/2018 Regional Arts MUSIC "At Eight" and MUSIC "At Two" Concert Series, featuring an incredible roster of world-class orchestras and performing artists. The series is sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis, with subscriptions going on sale to the general public beginning at 10 am on April 7.

All Regional Arts Series concerts will be held in the Kravis Center's Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall.  In addition, Regional Arts concerts will feature a Beyond the Stage talk by Sharon McDaniel at 6:45 pm for MUSIC "At Eight" concerts and 12:45 p.m. for MUSIC "At Two."  The Regional Arts Programming Associate and a long-time classical music journalist, McDaniel will provide background information about the concert and discuss elements of interest to all audience members, from music novices to experts. Nancy and Jay Parker sponsor the Beyond the Stage pre-performance talks.

Regional Arts Concert Series 2017/2018

November 4, 2017 at 8 pm (Saturday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

ISRAEL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Zubin Mehta, Conductor

November 15, 2017 at 2 pm (Wednesday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

MOSCOW STATE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Pavel Kogan, Conductor

Dmitry Masleev, Piano

December 4, 2017 at 2 pm (Monday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

VADYM KHOLODENKO, PIANO

December 5, 2017 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Truls Mørk, Cello

+ Handel/Water Music, Suite No. 2, HWV 349

+ Shostakovich/Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat, Op. 107

+ Stravinsky/Pulcinella Suite

January 8, 2018 at 8 pm (Monday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

CAMERON CARPENTER, ORGAN

Program to be announced.

January 15, 2018 at 8 pm  (Monday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Pinchas Zukerman, Conductor and Violin

+ Beethoven/Overture to Egmont, Op. 84

+ Mozart/Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major, K. 219 ("Turkish")

+ Elgar/Serenade for Strings in E minor, Op. 20

+ Beethoven/Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92

January 16, 2018 at 2 pm (Tuesday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Pinchas Zukerman, Conductor and Violin

+ Von Weber/Overture to Der Freischütz

+ Beethoven/Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61

+ Dvořák/Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70

January 29, 2018 at 8 pm (Monday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

ESTONIAN NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Neeme Järvi, Conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, Piano

+ Eller/Dawn

+ Nielsen/Overture to Maskarade

+ Brahms/Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15

+ Sibelius/Symphony No. 3 in C Major, Op. 52

February 14, 2018 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Riccardo Muti, Conductor

Jay Friedman, Trombone

Michael Mulcahy, Trombone

Charles Vernon, Bass Trombone

Gene Pokorny, Tuba

+ Stravinsky/Scherzo fantastique in B Major, Op. 3

+ Jennifer Higdon/Concerto for Low Brass

+ Brahms/Symphony 2 in D Major, Op. 73

February 15, 2018 at 2 pm (Thursday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Riccardo Muti, Conductor

Steve Williamson, Clarinet

Clémentine Margaine, Mezzo-soprano

February 26, 2018 at 8 pm (Monday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

ITZHAK PERLMAN, VIOLIN

PINCHAS ZUKERMAN, VIOLA

ROHAN DE SILVA, PIANO

Program to be announced.

February 27, 2018 at 2 pm (Tuesday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

CHINA NATIONAL SYMPHONY

Tan Dun, Conductor

Sandy Cameron, Violin

Wenwen Liu, Piano

  Multimedia Image Projection by: Cai Guo-Qiang

March 12, 2018 at 8 pm (Monday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA OF CUBA

Enrique Pérez-Mesa, Conductor

Gold Medalist of 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

March 26, 2018 at 8 pm (Monday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

ACADEMY OF ST MARTIN IN THE FIELDS ORCHESTRA

Joshua Bell, Conductor and Violin

March 27, 2018 at 2 pm (Tuesday)

(Regional Arts Concert Series)

ORFEÓN PAMPLONÉS

Choir of Spain

Raúl del Toro, Organ

Subscriptions:

The Kravis Center's Regional Arts Concert Series is currently in its subscription renewal period. Subscription tickets for the 2017/2018 season start as low as $114 for the six-concert 2 pm series and $171 for the nine-concert 8 pm series.

Subscriptions will be available in late February to donors. For more information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, log on to kravis.org/membership, or call (561) 651-4320.

Subscriptions will be available to the general public beginning at 10 am on April 7 via the Center's official web site www.kravis.org/regionalarts, at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach; or by calling (561) 832-7469 or (800) 572-8471.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:

This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage.  And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.

Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/.

Available for Interview:

Sharon McDaniel

Regional Arts Programming Associate

mcdaniel@kravis.org

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
